$74 million coach emerges as a 'front-runner' to be next Penn State coach: Insider
There are no shortage of potential candidates as Penn State searches for the program's next head coach following the surprising firing of James Franklin. Two of the top candidates being mentioned currently have Big Ten gigs.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman labels Indiana's Curt Cignetti and Nebraska's Matt Rhule as two of the front-runners to be Penn State's next coach. Rhule addressed the speculation but did nothing to quiet the ongoing college football rumors given his connection to Penn State.
"The other front-runner is (Pat) Kraft’s pal Matt Rhule, the Nebraska head coach," Feldman wrote on Sunday. "They worked together when Kraft was the AD at Temple and Rhule was the Owls head coach.
“'Matt loves Pat and Pat loves Matt,' an industry source told The Athletic Sunday.
"The 50-year-old led the Owls to consecutive 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016, including a 27-10 win over Penn State in 2015. Rhule is a former Nittany Lions linebacker and also did outstanding work at Baylor in what was a very tough situation. He has a bunch of deep ties in Happy Valley."
Penn State target Matt Rhule has an eight-year, $74 million contract at Nebraska
Rhule is on a massive eight-year, $74 million contract with Nebraska. Would Rhule bolt Nebraska for Penn State?
Feldman labeled it "very doubtful" Rhule would pass on Penn State if the Nittany Lions eventually offer him the job.
"Rhule is in his third season in Lincoln, and the Huskers have gotten better each year, going from 5-7 to 7-6 to 5-1 this year," Feldman added. "It’s very doubtful he could say no to his alma mater or his old boss. Rhule would owe Nebraska $5 million if he left."
Curt Cignetti, Clark Lea headline Penn State's additional candidates
In addition to Rhule and Cignetti, Penn State could once again turn to Vanderbilt for their next coach. Clark Lea is a name to watch given his transformation at Vandy.
On3's Pete Nakos also labels Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Duke's Manny Diaz and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz as additional candidates. Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft's connection to Rhule continues to be emphasized.
"During his time at Temple, he worked closely withand developed a friendship with the former Penn State linebacker," Nakos noted on Monday. "Rhule is viewed as one of the early front-runners for the Penn State job, thanks to his relationship with Kraft and ties to Penn State."