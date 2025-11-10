Penn State predicted to hire surprise candidate as college football coach
Penn State has no shortage of candidates to be the Nittany Lions next coach. The program has already been dealt a few blows with Indiana's Curt Cignetti and Nebraska's Matt Rhule signing contract extensions.
Rumors are swirling about who the Nittany Lions will hire as the program's next coach to replace James Franklin. Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is a sizable favorite to be Penn State's new coach.
Drinkwitz has a 31% chance to be named the Penn State coach, per Kalshi. USA Today's Paul Myerberg predicts that Penn State will pull a surprise and hire Duke head coach Manny Diaz.
"The dream hire would be Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, who has done an outstanding job orchestrating the No. 3 Aggies’ best start since 1992," Myerberg wrote on Nov. 6. "But while Elko has regional ties to Pennsylvania, he’s more likely to leverage that opening to bolster his job security in College Station and acquire additional resources to put toward roster management.
"Diaz shares many of the same traits that make Elko a top candidate — a background on defense, experience as a Power Four head coach and experience at another high-pressure program at Miami — along with a strong grasp of what makes Penn State tick thanks to his two seasons as theNittany Lions’ defensive coordinator."
Vanderbilt HC Clark Lea is a 'top name' to watch at Penn State: Insider
Diaz may be a bit of a surprise, but the coach spent two seasons as the Nittany Lions defensive coordinator from 2022 to 2023. Aside from Diaz, On3's Pete Nakos labeled Vanderbilt's Clark Lea as a name to watch at Penn State.
"Among the names On3 continues to hear from sources are Texas A&M’s Mike Elko , Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea, Missouri’s and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm," Nakos detailed on Nov. 3.
"Lea has taken a struggling SEC program and is winning at a high level, including a 7-2 start to the 2025 season. The Vanderbilt coach is a name not getting enough attention in this Penn State coaching search. He is considered a top name to know," Nakos added.
"His name is also tied to several other searches, and Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee told On3 last week the Commodores are preparing to do what it takes to keep Lea."