Pete Thamel Announces Major Oklahoma, LSU and Texas Updates Entering Week 2

College football insider Pete Thamel delivered a run of Week 2 injury, eligibility and legal updates on ESPN's "College GameDay" Saturday morning, touching Texas, Oklahoma and LSU in the hours before two SEC-Big Ten showdowns kicked off.

The crew is currently in Austin, Texas, for the big Week 2 matchup between the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Trevor Goosby cleared for Ohio State

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Thamel said Texas left tackle Trevor Goosby is back after his camp knee scare, and that offensive lineman Cole Hutson is eligible and practicing following his temporary restraining order but will sit while the school monitors his court case.

Goosby played 52 snaps in Texas' 59-7 win over Texas State last week, and Thamel said he's ready to roll.

Hutson's situation is messier. He made 48 appearances and 23 starts across four seasons in Austin, then won a temporary restraining order in Travis County in July that let him rejoin the roster. Head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that the lineman is ineligible and working through an appeal with the NCAA. Hutson didn't play against Texas State.

Why is Oklahoma shuffling its line?

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) and offensive lineman Michael Fasusi (56) during the CFP National Playoff First Round against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left tackle Michael Fasusi won't play at Michigan. He hurt his shoulder during camp, aggravated it against UTEP and is considered week-to-week. Ryan Fodje, who missed the opener with an injury of his own, slides over to start at left tackle.

Center Jake Maikkula returns after a knee injury kept him out of the UTEP game, which pushes true freshman Noah Best back to right guard. No. 11 Oklahoma plays at Michigan at noon ET on FOX, one week after a 51-0 win in Norman.

LSU and the SEC keep talking

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against the Clemson Tigers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC presidents and chancellors met by videoconference Thursday and took no vote on LSU's membership. The conference said in a statement that the sides would "work toward an appropriate resolution." The league had threatened an expulsion vote in a federal filing, then backed off after LSU finalized its football roster without two players who had signed with NFL teams.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has kept up his criticism, saying "the SEC tries to villainize LSU." Thamel said the conference is monitoring the situation and isn't certain it can take action because of the state court order in Louisiana.

"So the drama, Rece, will continue," Thamel said.

LSU, ranked eighth after a 51-10 win over Clemson in Lane Kiffin's debut, hosts Louisiana Tech at 7:30 p.m. ET.