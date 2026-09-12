How to Watch Michigan Football’s Week Two Game Against Oklahoma

Michigan football will be back at The Big House today for its second game of the season, taking on No. 11 Oklahoma at noon.

After a rough start to the season last weekend, the Wolverines are in need of a bounce-back performance to help restore confidence in the Maize and Blue. The Wolverines took down Western Michigan on a last-second hail mary, while Oklahoma took care of business against UTEP with a 51-0 win in week one.

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches a 47-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary against Western Michigan to win, 13-12, as time expires in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How to Watch

Day: Saturday, Sept. 12

Time: Noon ET

Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Network: Fox

On the call: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt

Spread: Oklahoma -5.5 points (via DraftKings)

Over/under: 49.5 total points (via DraftKings)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sep 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Western Michigan running back Jalen Buckley (6) gets tackled by Michigan linebacker Nathaniel Staehling (44)and defensive back Chris Bracy (7) in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

History Between the Wolverines and Sooners

These are two historic programs that are unfamiliar with one another.

In total, UofM and OU have matched up two times, with the Sooners coming on top in both. The first matchup was in 1975; the other was just last season.

When the two teams faced off in Norman, Okla in 2026, the Sooners came away with an 11-point win. For Michigan, running back Justice Haynes was the top performer for UofM in that game with 132 rushing yards and a touchdown.

On the OU side of the ball, the Sooners QB, John Mateer, threw for 270 and ran for another 82. Mateer is still the starter for Oklahoma, with a lot of hype surrounding him for the 2026 campaign.

Sep 4, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Storylines to Watch For

Earlier this week, I outlined three storylines to watch this week, starting with: Will UofM look the same this week? Although broad, there was no energy or excitement from the Wolverines after the opening drive. Is that who the Wolverines are in 2026, or was it a fluke?

Against a tougher opponent with OU on the clock, we will get that answer.

Another major storyline is the running attack for the Wolverines offense, which has a rough start to the season against the Broncos.

Sep 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs the ball against Western Michigan in the second quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“But what was almost more concerning was the lack of efficiency in the run game. As a team, Michigan finished with 106 yards on the ground, while WMU accumulated 132.

“Michigan’s top running back was held in check, finishing the day with 44 yards on 11 carries, while five-star freshman running back Savion Hiter finished with 15 yards on five carries. The leading rusher was Underwood with 47 yards and a TD.”

Last, but not least, is seeing how disciplined the Wolverines are. Three costly turnovers and nine penalties in the opening week were not a good start to the Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor.

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