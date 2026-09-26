Pete Thamel Provides Major Injury Updates as College Football Week 4 Unfolds

ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel delivered injury updates on four SEC stars during Saturday's College GameDay broadcast from Knoxville, and the news could shape No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee and No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida.

Thamel said Texas leading rusher Hollywood Smothers is expected to dress and try to play on an injured ankle, while Ole Miss star running back Kewan Lacy isn't expected to play in Gainesville. Missouri's Ahmad Hardy still hasn't practiced.

Hollywood Smothers ankle injury for Texas

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smothers hurt his ankle against UTSA on Sept. 19 and missed two days of practice this week, according to Thamel. The NC State transfer has 271 total yards and three touchdowns through three games.

"The expectation is that he's going to dress and attempt to play today," Thamel said. "Smothers will be watched closely in pregame to see how that ankle responds."

Texas has two other backs ready if the ankle limits him.

"If he is limited today by that ankle, a name to watch is true freshman Derrek Cooper," Thamel said. "He's the future at Texas."

Cooper was ESPN's No. 1 running back in the 2026 class. He ran 11 times for 44 yards and a touchdown against UTSA.

"They also have Raleek Brown, who'll get a bunch of carries," Thamel said. Brown ran for 1,141 yards at Arizona State last season. Texas at Tennessee kicks off at noon ET on ABC.

Will Kewan Lacy play against Florida?

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss downgraded Lacy to doubtful Friday. The junior hurt his left shoulder in the Week 3 win over LSU, and Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said the injury won't require surgery.

"Pete Golding told me this morning they have one more chapel before kick, so he's going to pray to see if Lacy can get back," Thamel said. "But the reality is the expectation is Kewan Lacy will not go in the Swamp today."

Lacy has 191 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries this season. He ran for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. LSU transfer JT Lindsey is expected to get most of the carries if Lacy sits. Ole Miss at Florida kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Eric Singleton Jr. status for Gators

Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall has more hope for star receiver Eric Singleton Jr.

"Jon Sumrall says he feels decent about Singleton playing today as a true game-time decision," Thamel said.

Singleton hurt his ankle on Florida's first drive of the season against Florida Atlantic. He missed wins over Campbell and Auburn after that.

"He will have a shot," Sumrall said Monday. "He was questionable, game-time decision last week. That's what he is at worst this week."

The Auburn transfer has 162 catches for 2,002 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career at Georgia Tech and Auburn. If he can't go, sophomore Vernell Brown III will start again.

When will Ahmad Hardy play again?

Missouri Tigers RB Ahmad Hardy | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Ahmad Hardy's comeback for Missouri keeps hitting bumps," Thamel said. "He still has not practiced."

Hardy was shot in the upper leg at a concert in Mississippi in May and needed emergency surgery. Missouri listed him as out for Saturday's game at Mississippi State.

The consensus All-American led the SEC with 1,649 rushing yards last season. He also ran for 300 yards and three touchdowns against Mississippi State.

"When he does practice, he's still going to have a multi-week ramp-up before he's ready to play," Thamel said. "It's been a really tough path back for Ahmad Hardy at Missouri."

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz set that timeline in August.

"I need a two-week, fully invested, be-able-to-practice-at-full-speed, before we consider playing in the game," Drinkwitz said.

Missouri at Mississippi State kicks off at 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Here’s our @CollegeGameDay hit from Knoxville, where we update Kewan Lacy, Pete Golding’s prayers, Hollywood Smothers, Ahmad Hardy and Eric Singleton Jr. pic.twitter.com/aoYLUwCuW0 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 26, 2026