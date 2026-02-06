Peter Woods 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Peter Woods is one of the youngest prospects in the 2026 draft class. Clemson's defensive tackle has been a key contributor since his freshman season and will turn 21 in March, just before the draft.

Woods was originally a four star recruit out of the State of Alabama. As a high school player, Woods played along the defensive line as a freshman for a state title winning team.

According to recruiting profiles, Woods was just under 260lbs his senior year of high school. While it is unclear how accurate that weight is, it is clear that he is still growing into his frame and body.

Woods may be a polarizing prospect simply because he did not have the season many expected him to have in 2025. To be fair, the entire Clemson team had a forgettable season and every prospect from the Clemson program faces the same question as they all had down years. Despite the less than stellar stat sheet from 2025, he still managed three sacks and 20 defensive stops.

Woods has a solid foundation as a run defender. He is able to quickly identify blocks and play direction. His elite lateral quickness allows him to suddenly react to pullers and step into the rushing lane and avoid the blocker. He is able to defeat double teams by quickly splitting them or creating leverage.

As a pass rusher Woods has upside. In 2024 he managed a 14 percent pass rush win rate which was good enough for eighth in the nation just ahead of top ten pick Mason Graham. Woods utilizes his quick feet and relentless hand fight to get free and close quickly on the quarterback. As he develops pass rush moves and grows stronger, his quickness can becoming a dangerous pairing for opposing offenses.

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods has a lot of potential. Clemson took a massive step back overall in 2025 vs 2024. But Woods still had his moments. His lateral quickness is eye popping for 300+ DT. He's only 20 years old, can immediately contribute and continue to grow. pic.twitter.com/wxZXCVQPwG — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 4, 2026

Measurables

Name: Peter Woods

Peter Woods Height/weight/class: 6'3 315lbs, defensive tackle, Junior

6'3 315lbs, defensive tackle, Junior Awards: 2025 Second-Team All-American, First-Team All-ACC, 2023 Freshman All-American

What Peter Woods does well

Uses elite quickness and explosion to create angle problems for opposing blockers

Is able to find the ball through traffic and fight to get to the ball carrier

Creates significant problems for offensive lineman when running twists and stunts both as the picker and looper

Where Peter Woods can improve

Needs to develop pass rush moves to win consistently

Will need to add strength and will likely see significant physical development in an NFL weight training program

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A-

Position rank: #1 Defensive tackle

Expected draft round: First

Summary

Peter Woods is young and still a bit of a project but the tools and traits he brings to the table are elite. His production at the college level has been consistent and his floor entering the NFL at a young age will be a valuable addition to any defensive line room.