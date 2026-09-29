Rece Davis Names College Football Powerhouse He’s Extremely Bullish On After Week 4

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis says Notre Dame is the one team he'd trust most to win the national title, and he backed the No. 3 Fighting Irish over No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Miami after Week 4.

Davis made the pick on ESPN's College GameDay Podcast. "I really like what I see from Miami, believe in the consistency of Georgia, but if I had to pick one, I'd pick Notre Dame," Davis said.

Why does Davis back Notre Dame?

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davis framed the question as which team you'd "put your faith, your money" behind. He praised the other two contenders first, and he said "Georgia is never going to let you down." He also wondered if Georgia is "really turning him loose" with quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Still, the longtime ESPN host didn't call the Irish a lock. He described this year's title race as "wider than it is deep."

"Would anybody really think it's crazy if LSU beats Texas? No," Davis said. "I don't think any team looks invincible to me right now."

CJ Carr and Leonard Moore lead Irish

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Purdue | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davis pointed to quarterback CJ Carr first. "I do think Notre Dame has a difference-maker at quarterback in CJ Carr," Davis said. He added that Carr "may wind up being QB1" in ESPN insider Pete Thamel's final quarterback poll.

Carr has completed more than 70% of his passes with nine touchdown passes and one interception through four games. In a 49-10 win at Purdue, the former Saline (Mich.) High star threw for 237 yards and three scores and ran for another touchdown.

Davis also said the Irish have "the best defensive back in the country, arguably." Cornerback Leonard Moore fits that billing. Pro Football Focus ranked the Round Rock, Texas, product as the top returning cornerback after he posted a nation-leading 91.8 grade as a sophomore. Notre Dame has allowed 33 points in four games.

How is Notre Dame's running game?

Notre Dame running back Aneyas Williams | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think they're finding a little bit of a running game. They're going to be good on the offensive line," Davis said.

The Irish lost Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price to the NFL, and the pair became the first college teammates taken as the first two running backs in a draft. Aneyas Williams took over as the lead back, and the junior from Hannibal, Missouri, ran 14 times for 80 yards and a touchdown against Purdue.

Notre Dame upcoming schedule

No. 3 Notre Dame at North Carolina kicks off Saturday at noon ET on ESPN from Kenan Stadium. North Carolina coach Bill Belichick's Tar Heels are 2-1 and coming off a bye after a 28-20 loss to Clemson.

The Irish then host Stanford before a trip to No. 10 BYU on Oct. 17. "Notre Dame's got a test against BYU, sort of in that category of, 'Are they really No. 1 good?' We'll find out about that on the road," Davis said.

No. 4 Miami comes to Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 7. Davis said that game "could be the first of two, for the national championship potentially." The Hurricanes beat the Irish in last season's opener in Miami Gardens, Florida.