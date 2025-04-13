Rece Davis makes College GameDay decision after Fox pursued him: report
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis has signed a new deal with the network after he was pursued by Fox to helm its Big Noon Kickoff college football program, according to a report from The Athletic.
Fox made an “all-out effort” to sign Davis away from ESPN to host its flagship college football show, but he decided to stay with the four-letter network instead.
Davis agreed to a seven-year deal worth “tens of millions of dollars,” according to The Athletic, but even that figure represents a “hometown discount” to remain with ESPN, per the report.
In doing so, Davis secured his place leading ESPN’s football coverage through the rest of the network’s deal with the College Football Playoff that runs until 2032.
Fox had lured two former ESPN personalities to its network in recent years, signing reporter Tom Rinaldi and analyst Chris “Bear” Fallica, but was unable to secure its third and most prominent target.
Fox offered Davis not only the lead position on its Big Noon Kickoff program, but also a position calling college basketball games and to lead the Men’s World Cup coverage in 2026.
