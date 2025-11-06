Rece Davis names former head coach who ‘deserves another shot’ amid job openings
Former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald might find his name is back in circulation as one of college football’s most notable free agents. The longtime Northwestern coach recently settled his wrongful termination lawsuit with the university and told ESPN’s College GameDay podcast that he feels “100 percent vindicated.” He added that his conversations about returning to the sidelines “have been received very well.”
On the same podcast, host Rece Davis shared a personal story about Fitzgerald that revealed the respect he still commands in the sport. The exchange offered a rare look into how people inside college football view Fitzgerald, who has been publicly quiet since his firing in July 2023.
Fitzgerald’s dismissal followed allegations of hazing within Northwestern’s program, which led to a university investigation and his eventual firing. Though he accepted responsibility as the program’s leader, Fitzgerald has maintained that he had no knowledge of any hazing. His lawsuit was settled in August, with Northwestern acknowledging no evidence that he condoned or directed misconduct.
Rece Davis Praises Fitzgerald’s Character, Calls for His Return
Rece Davis said he’s always respected Pat Fitzgerald and recounted a story from years earlier that illustrated Fitzgerald’s character. After a lighthearted comment on air about Northwestern’s players sparked teasing about Davis’s athletic ability, Fitzgerald personally called to make sure Davis wasn’t offended.
“That’s the kind of guy he is,” Davis said. “He didn’t have to make that call, but he cared enough to do it.” Davis explained that the moment stayed with him and shaped his view of Fitzgerald as a person, not just a coach.
Davis added, “I know in my personal experience what kind of person I believe him to be. I’m not going to sit here and tell you I know every single thing that happened at Northwestern and who was responsible and who wasn’t. But I think he deserves another shot, and I hope he gets it, and I think he’ll do great at it. I really believe that.”
As multiple programs evaluate head coaching options, Fitzgerald has emphasized his readiness to return, saying he feels “well rested” and prepared to lead again.