Two elite college football programs fighting over 2,300-yard transfer quarterback

One of the more sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer portal is in the market for a new school ahead of the 2026 college football season, and two of the sport’s blue blood programs are fighting over the chance to earn his commitment.

Elon quarterback Landen Clark is one of the better remaining quarterback prospects in the transfer portal cycle and one Big Ten contender and an SEC powerhouse are in the mix to sign him at the start of the offseason.

Who is in the picture?

LSU and Michigan have emerged as the front-runners in the race to sign Clark to their rosters in 2026 after he threw for more than 2,300 yards this past season, according to a report from On3 Sports.

Clark is set to conclude a planned two-day official visit with Michigan at the end of this week, and is scheduled to meet in person with LSU on Friday.

He is set to spend two days speaking with Lane Kiffin and his incoming staff.

Lane Kiffin in the lead?

LSU could be the school with a slight edge on Michigan and the others as Clark seeks a new program to suit up for in 2026.

They were the first Power Four school to show a genuine interest in Clark when it emerged that he was set to enter his name into the transfer portal.

Clark’s meeting with LSU staff is said to be “highly anticipated” for the program, which has marshaled its most prominent donors to make a landmark investment in the roster this offseason, with a pointed interest in focusing on quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Clark is thought to like “where the Tigers are positioned” in the SEC pecking order ahead of next season’s playoff, according to the report.

Big Ten power still has hopes

Michigan is still very much in the picture, even though former No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood, the quarterback who the Wolverines flipped from LSU last cycle, is set to remain with the program.

That was some very welcome news after a dramatic couple of weeks in which Michigan hurriedly brought on veteran Kyle Whittingham as head coach following Sherrone Moore’s shocking exit.

Other schools are involved

But it’s not just those two powerhouses who are in the picture for Clark.

Another pair of schools is also said to be in focus for the quarterback, as Kentucky and James Madison are destinations that Clark is “strongly considering,” according to the On3 report.

James Madison needs just about everything after most of its starting rotation entered the transfer portal following the school’s historic but brief playoff run.

Kentucky lost Cutter Boley at the position and new head coach Will Stein is in the market for a signal caller of proven caliber to resurrect the Wildcats’ struggling offense as he looks to put the program back into relevance in the SEC.

When is the decision?

Clark is expected to make his final choice on where to play the 2026 college football season by Sunday evening, according to the report.

What he’s done on the field

Clark just completed his first season as a full starting quarterback in 2025.

The redshirt freshman threw for 2,321 yards and scored 18 touchdowns in the air while throwing just eight interceptions.

A noted dual threat, Clark also rushed for 11 additional touchdowns on 614 yards.

