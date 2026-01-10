Predicting landing spots for the top 5 college football transfers (1/10)

The transfer portal is roaring into the second week of the window and several standout recruits remain on the market. While commitments have been common, particularly among the QB class, the battle rages for several standout prospects. Here's a rundown of the top 5 uncomitted recruits per On3sports, and where they're likely to land.

Cam Coleman, Auburn WR

Coleman has been the top ranked player in the portal since he decided to enter out of Auburn, where he caught 93 passes for 1,303 yards in two years. . His recruitment is seemingly in its final stages. He's wrapping up a visit to Alabama and had previously visited a trio of Texas schools-- Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. It's worth remembering that Coleman was originally committed to A&M out of high school before he flipped to Auburn. That might give A&M the edge in a tight battle.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State QB

Perhaps the most attention-getting recruit in the portal so far, Leavitt's recruitment has had plenty of twists and turns. The talented sophomore passer lead Arizona State to the CFP in 2024, and has passed for 4,652 yards and 36 scores already in his college career. He visited Kentucky first and was expected to head to Texas Tech. Tech moved on to Brendan Sorsby and Leavitt visited LSU. Kentucky then moved on to Kenny Minchey and LSU looked like his destination. A series of hijniks ensued and Leavitt has visited Tennessee and is about to visit Miami. At this point, the Hurricanes might be the winner.

Chaz Coleman, Penn State EDGE

Coleman is more of a potential pick than the two players above. He had eight tackles in nine games as a highly-regarded freshman and his 6'4", 245 pound physique leaves programs plenty of room to dream. Coleman's recruitment has been very quiet, but Ohio State has long been regarded as the favorite. Tennessee and LSU have been mentioned as a dark horses, but there's no reason to think it's not the Buckeyes for Coleman.

Damon Wilson II, Missouri EDGE

Missouri edge Damon Wilson II is an interesting prospect. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Wilson has had an interesting run, leaving Georgia a year ago after a sophomore season in which he had 22 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. That whole matter is still controversial, with Wilson and Georgia suing each other over NIL issues. Wilson had a nice 2025 season at Mizzou, making nine sacks among his 23 tackles. Given the legal issues, this figures to be a fairly quiet recruitment. Wilson is originally from Florida and the late run of Miami might make the Hurricanes a school to watch. Texas and Ohio State have also been mentioned.

Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State CB

A knee injury cut short Cooper's 2025 season, but leaves him with remaining eligibility. He has 134 tackles and eight picks in his collegiate career. Cooper is light, at just 5'11" and 163 pounds, but he's a veteran of college football battles. Cooper is from Texas and gave significant consideration to both Baylor and Texas A&M out of high school. The other major possibility is that he follows coach Matt Campbell to Penn State, which might be more likely.