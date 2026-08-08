Rece Davis Gives Blunt Warning to New Big Ten Head Coach Ahead of 2026 Season

The Penn State Nittany Lions are entering a new era after moving on from longtime head coach James Franklin last season.

New Era in Happy Valley

Franling went 104-45 in his 12 seasons in Happy Valley. He also won one Big Ten championship and led the team to its first College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. The Nittany Lions would defeat the SMU Mustangs and Boise State Broncos before losing in the final seconds to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the semifinals.

Penn State would then start last season ranked No. 2 in the country. The Nittany Lions started 3-0 with three straight wins by over 30 points.

However, they'd lose to the Oregon Ducks in overtime at home, 30-24, and the wheels would fall off. They'd fire Franklin in the midst of a six-game losing streak, ultimately finishing the season 7-6.

Now the Nittany Lions are moving into the Matt Campbell era. He comes to Happy Valley after a 10-year tenure with the Iowa State Cyclones. He finished his career with a 72-55 record, but turned the Cyclones into one of the more consistent programs in the Big 12.

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rece Davis Warns Matt Campbell About Penn State's Biggest Problem

On the "College GameDay Podcast," ESPN's Rece Davis gave a warning to Campbell ahead of the 2026 season.

"Can they win close games?" Davis said. "Which Matt Campbell are you going to get. Prior to the 2024 season, Iowa State went through a stretch of time in which they lost 13 of 16 one-score games. Could not win them. The following year when they went to the Big 12 Championship Game, they were 5-1. Last year, they were 5-3. So, the last couple of years, 10-4. That's pretty solid. Are you going to win at that clip, or are you going to lose close games? Because that's why Matt Campbell is at Penn State."

Penn State Hired Campbell to Take the Next Step

Campbell's biggest challenge won't simply be winning games. Penn State expects to compete for Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff berths, which means he will have to prove he can win when the margin of error is at its smallest.

That's where the difference between Campbell's recent Iowa State teams and his earlier teams becomes important. The Cyclones learned how to close games, and that development helped turn them into a legitimate contender. If Campbell can bring that same mentality to Happy Valley, Penn State has enough talent and resources to compete with the best teams in the country.

If he can't, however, the Nittany Lions could find themselves searching for answers once again. Penn State didn't hire Campbell to simply be competitive. It hired him to finish the job Franklin couldn't: turn the program into a consistent national championship contender.