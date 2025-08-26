Rece Davis makes SEC champion prediction for 2025 season
The talent-rich SEC has multiple college football programs ranked among the nation's best ahead of the 2025 season, and ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis has made his prediction for which team will earn the conference crown before it's all said and done.
"I also believe in Georgia. I believe in Texas. I believe in LSU. I believe in all of these teams. All of them could win it," Davis said on the "College GameDay Podcast."
No other conference has as many teams in the preseason AP Top 25 as the SEC with 10 of 16 teams selected. And six of those programs sit within the top 15, headlined by No. 1 Texas, No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 LSU.
Texas and Georgia faced off for last year's SEC title, in which two-time national champion head coach Kirby Smart's Bulldogs took home the crown. It was the second win of the season against Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns.
Things look differently among those two powers, particularly at quarterback, with Arch Manning taking the helm of the Texas offense and Gunner Stockton replacing Miami transfer Carson Beck. The talent in the supporting cast for both programs is enough to contend, though, as those adjustments take place.
Alabama is also facing a similar challenge after a 9-4 finish under Kalen DeBoer in his first year after the retirement of Nick Saban. Jalen Milroe is in the NFL and the keys now sit in former five-star Ty Simpson's hands at quarterback.
Perhaps the best situation, at least at quarterback, among the SEC's best is with LSU and Brian Kelly, as Garrett Nussmeier is back as the conference's leading returning passer.
Davis seemed hesitant when picking a championship winner in a large group of potential contenders. He clearly believes the opportunity is there for the taking for multiple teams, but he ultimately narrowed down the options to Alabama.
Davis, an Alabama graduate, revealed that he is bullish on the Crimson Tide's offensive line and the amount of talent on defense before giving a nod to one of DeBoer's biggest offseason moves.
DeBoer's former assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Washington, Ryan Grubb was hired to help revamp the offense after a one-year stint in the NFL. That combines Grubb's blueprint with returning coordinator Nick Sheridan.
"Nick Sheridan is a really good coach, quarterback coach, offensive coordinator... but I think having Ryan Grubb, just from a disposition standpoint, is really going to help them," Davis said.
Alabama will open the 2025 season at Florida State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET