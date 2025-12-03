Major college football program set to make 29th straight bowl game appearance
Georgia’s 2025 regular season closed with another hard-fought win and a familiar outcome: the Bulldogs will play for an SEC championship and play into the postseason.
Georgia finished the regular slate 11-1 (7-1 SEC) and clinched a berth in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where a rematch with Alabama awaits.
The Bulldogs’ defense again carried the day in rivalry week, holding Georgia Tech to nine points in a 16-9 victory that wrapped a season of few dramatic offensive explosions but steady results.
The win sealed Georgia’s fifth straight trip to the league title game and preserved a string of postseason appearances that now stretches back to 1997.
Coming into 2025, Georgia already owned the nation’s longest active bowl streak (28 seasons through 2024); by locking up postseason play this year, the program extends that run into its 29th straight season.
On offense, Gunner Stockton produced 2,535 passing yards and 20 TDs while contributing 403 rushing yards, eight rushing scores and just five interceptions.
The ground game was led by Nate Frazier with 809 rushing yards and five rushing TDs, while Zachariah Branch led all receivers with 68 catches for 691 yards.
The Bulldogs featured three players with more than 400 rushing yards and six pass catchers with over 200 receiving yards.
As for where they stand in the College Football Playoff picture, the latest AP Top 25 poll ranked the Bulldogs No. 3, behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana, both undefeated.
A strong showing in Atlanta would lock up Georgia’s standing; a loss would force the committee to weigh resume, quality of wins, and the SEC slate heavily.
While a spot in the playoff field is guaranteed, Saturday's SEC title game will be critical for positioning.
Regardless, extending a near-three-decade postseason streak shows just how strong the Georgia football brand still is.