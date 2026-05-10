The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are no longer being viewed as a feel-good playoff story. They are being viewed as a legitimate national championship threat.

That is a massive shift for a program that spent years hearing questions about whether it could truly compete with the elite teams in college football. Under Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame has changed that perception.

The Fighting Irish reached the national championship game during the 2024 season before falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Then in 2025, they narrowly missed another College Football Playoff appearance after finishing 10-2 and just outside the final field.

Now, entering the 2026 season, expectations are even higher.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame returns the most production in college football at 72%, according to ESPN. Quarterback CJ Carr is back after throwing for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

The roster is experienced, talented and battle-tested. That combination is why ESPN’s Rece Davis believes this could finally be the year Notre Dame breaks through.

"I plan on picking them to win the national championship," Davis said on the 'College GameDay Podcast.' "They certainly have a couple of offensive linemen to replace. They've recruited well. They retained a lot of guys."

Davis is not overreacting. Notre Dame has one of the strongest cases in the country entering the season.

The biggest reason is Freeman himself. He has steadily elevated the program since taking over, both culturally and competitively. Notre Dame looks faster, tougher and more confident than it did late in the Brian Kelly era.

The program no longer feels like it is trying to keep up with the elite. It feels like it expects to beat them.

Carr is another major reason for optimism. He showed flashes last season of becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the sport. He processes quickly, throws accurately and has the composure needed to win big games. Those are traits championship teams almost always have at quarterback.

The biggest concern for Notre Dame is replacing star running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. The duo combined for more than 2,000 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns last season. Replacing that production will not be easy.

Still, championship teams are built around quarterback play and roster depth. Notre Dame appears to have both.

There is also another factor working in the Fighting Irish’s favor. The pressure is different now. For years, Notre Dame carried the burden of trying to prove it belonged. That pressure can weigh down a program.

But after multiple playoff appearances and a trip to the national title game, the Fighting Irish now understand what it takes to compete at the highest level.

That experience matters.

The reality is Notre Dame has reached the point where anything short of a playoff run will feel disappointing. That is how quickly expectations have changed under Freeman. And honestly, they should.

This roster is good enough to win the national championship. The quarterback is good enough. The coaching staff is good enough. The depth is good enough.

Now the question is whether Notre Dame can finally finish the job and end a national championship drought that stretches back nearly four decades.