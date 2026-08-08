Rece Davis Names the College Football Program That's the Big Ten's 'Apex Predator'

The 2026 college football season will soon be underway, and all eyes are on the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Curt Cignetti Has Changed the Culture of Indiana

The Hoosiers have become a powerhouse under head coach Curt Cignetti. In his first season, he led Indiana to an impressive 11-2 record in 2024. This marked the first double-digit-win season in program history. While some thought that would be a flash in the pan, the Hoosiers proved any doubters wrong by going 16-0 and winning their first national championship in program history.

This comes as Indiana has long been among the worst programs in the history of college football. According to College Football Reference, the Hoosiers have an all-time record of 509-692-38. They also had a three-year stretch before Cignetti arrived, during which they had a 9-27 record.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during spring practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rece Davis Says Indiana Is Now the Big Ten's Apex Predator

ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis said whether people like it or not, the program that was once looked at as an afterthought is now the top dog in the Big Ten.

"For the program that was the ultimate chum in the water, the ones that the big fish fed on forever and ever and ever, they're now the apex predator in the deep water," Davis said on the 'College GameDay Podcast.' "Somebody may favor Ohio State. Somebody may favor Oregon. Everybody's shooting at Indiana whether you like it or whether you don't."

Indiana enters the 2026 season having to replace some key contributors from last season's team. The most important one is Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who went first in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Josh Hoover Has the Chance to Keep Indiana on Top

The Hoosiers used the transfer portal to replace Mendoza, signing former TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover. He put up big numbers as a starter, completing 65.2% of his passes for 9,629 yards and 71 touchdowns. His biggest issue has been turnovers, as he's thrown 33 interceptions in those three seasons.

Replacing Mendoza will be the biggest test Cignetti has faced since arriving in Bloomington. Mendoza was more than just a productive quarterback; he was the centerpiece of a team that went undefeated and won a national championship.

Hoover has the experience and talent to keep Indiana's offense rolling, but he will need to limit the turnovers that have followed him throughout his career. If he can do that, the Hoosiers should have a legitimate chance to remain among the nation's elite.

The biggest difference for Indiana this season is that the Hoosiers are no longer sneaking up on anyone. They went from being one of the Big Ten's biggest underdogs to the team everyone wants to beat.

Cignetti has already proven he can build a winner. Now, he has to prove he can keep one on top.