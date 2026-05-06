SEC Coaches Blame Depth for Title Drought — But Does That Logic Hold Up?

It has been four years since the SEC last won a national championship, and for a conference that once defined college football dominance, that gap matters.

The Georgia Bulldogs were the last to do it, winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. Since then, the balance of power has shifted in a way that would have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago.

The Big Ten Conference has claimed the last three national championships, with titles from the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers. That kind of run does more than fill a trophy case. It reshapes the national conversation about which conference truly sits at the top of the sport.

There was a time when that conversation did not exist. From 2006 through 2022, the SEC won 13 national championships and established itself as the unquestioned standard. The league did not just produce champions.

It overwhelmed the sport with elite talent, depth and physicality that few could match.

Now, the argument has shifted.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart rises the National Championship trophy. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead of pointing to championships, many around the SEC point to depth. The claim is that the conference remains the best from top to bottom, even if it has not produced the national champion in recent years. That argument has drawn criticism, including from USA Today's Blake Toppmeyer, who dismissed it on "The Paul Finebaum Show."

"Some SEC coaches believe that their national title drought can be attributed to the fact that their four worst teams are better than the Big 10's four worst teams," Toppmeyer said. "... That takes some serious mental gymnastics. to believe the reasons the SEC has a three-year national championship drought because Arkansas is too good."

That criticism lands, but it also oversimplifies the argument.

The SEC is not claiming its bottom teams are the reason for not being as dominant. It is arguing that the league still has the strongest overall collection of teams in the country. From the middle of the conference down, there is a case to be made that the SEC remains deeper than any other league.

But depth is not what decides championships.

The reality is much simpler and far more important. The SEC is not winning titles right now because it has not had the best team in the sport.

For years, programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia have separated themselves with elite talent across the roster. Their second units often looked like starters compared to other programs. That advantage has diminished.

The rise of NIL and the transfer portal has redistributed talent across the country. Players who once would have stayed as depth pieces at powerhouse programs are now leaving for starting opportunities elsewhere.

That has leveled the playing field and made it harder for any one program or conference to stockpile elite depth. As a result, the SEC is still very good, but it is no longer overwhelming.

That is the key distinction. The conference may still be the deepest in college football, but it is not currently the best at the very top. Until that changes, the national championship drought will continue to define the conversation.

And in college football, championships are what matter most.