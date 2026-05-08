The Race for College Football’s Best QB May Already Be Over

With Fernando Mendoza now headed to the NFL, the race to become the best quarterback in college football is officially open.

Several contenders have the talent and production to claim that title entering the 2026 season, but one name continues to rise above the rest in national conversations. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has become the popular pick after an impressive first season as the starter in Eugene.

Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading Oregon to two College Football Playoff victories before falling to Indiana in the semifinals.

His postseason performance only strengthened the hype. Moore threw for 832 yards and six touchdowns during Oregon’s playoff run while completing nearly 70% of his passes.

That dominance led On3’s J.D. PicKell to confidently declare Moore the best quarterback in college football entering 2026.

“Dante Moore at Oregon is going to be the best quarterback in the sport,” PicKell said. “Again, don’t overthink it. The questions you have for him, even if you have them, are usually pretty minor questions.”

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is easy to understand why Moore has become the trendy pick. He plays in a quarterback-friendly system, has elite arm talent, and now carries valuable playoff experience. He also showed major growth in decision-making throughout last season.

But the race for QB1 in college football is far from settled. In fact, there is a very real argument that Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss should already hold that title.

Chambliss stepped into the starting role early last season and completely transformed Ole Miss offensively. He threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 527 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

What separates Chambliss from most quarterbacks is not just production. It is how he creates offense when plays break down.

He consistently extended drives, avoided mistakes and delivered in high-pressure moments throughout Ole Miss’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. By the end of the season, there were very few quarterbacks in the country playing at a higher level. That includes Moore.

Chambliss brought a level of control and efficiency that is difficult to teach. His ability to protect the football while still creating explosive plays made Ole Miss one of the toughest offenses in the country to defend.

There is also something important that voters and analysts often overlook when discussing the “best quarterback” debate. Statistics matter, but context matters just as much.

Moore played with one of the nation’s most talented rosters and one of the best supporting casts in college football. Chambliss elevated his offense in ways that felt more dependent on the quarterback himself. That matters.

The best quarterbacks are not just productive. They raise the ceiling of everyone around them. Chambliss did that repeatedly last season, especially late in the year when the competition became tougher.

That does not mean Moore cannot finish the season as QB1. He absolutely has the talent to do it. But declaring the race over already feels premature.

If anything, the conversation should begin with Chambliss, not end with Moore.