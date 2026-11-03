Rece Davis Predicts Notre Dame Playoff Problem Ahead of Top-5 Miami Showdown

Notre Dame could find itself in the same College Football Playoff predicament that ended its 2025 season if it can’t beat No. 1 Miami on Saturday, according to ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis.

Davis made the case on ESPN’s College GameDay Podcast with co-hosts Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel, saying the No. 4 Fighting Irish (7-1) would be in “very much the same situation as a year ago” with a loss.

Rece Davis on Notre Dame’s resume

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis noted that ESPN’s Football Power Index, a forward-looking measure, ranks Notre Dame No. 1. Miami, however, ranks No. 1 in strength of record, which grades what a team has done against its schedule.

Davis said that split will shape the debate over the Irish. He expects them to stay in the field unless the Hurricanes blow them out, but he doesn’t see the questions about their resume going away.

“I think Notre Dame will still be OK absent getting run out of the stadium, which I cannot conceive of happening,” Davis said. “So it’s going to be a little bit different than last year, but the argument, the discussion, is going to be the same if they don’t win this game.”

He added: “When you get down to who did you play and who did you beat, especially the who did you beat portion of who did you play, they won’t have much on the paper.”

Why does Notre Dame’s schedule matter?

General view as Brigham Young Cougars fans celebrate on the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame has faced one team ranked at the time of kickoff this season, and it lost 28-24 at BYU on Oct. 17. None of its seven wins came against a team in this week’s AP Top 25.

The Irish beat Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State, Purdue, North Carolina, Stanford and Navy. After Miami, they close with Boston College, SMU and Syracuse, who are a combined 14-10 and unranked.

Notre Dame does carry a protection it lacked last year. The College Football Playoff guarantees the Irish a spot if they finish in the top 12 of the final rankings. A loss to Miami would test that cushion, though, because Notre Dame would sit at 7-2 with no win over a ranked opponent and no ranked teams left on its schedule.

Miami vs. Notre Dame stakes

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates after defeating the Florida State Seminoles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Miami and Notre Dame both finished 10-2, and the selection committee used the Hurricanes’ 27-24 win in Week 1 to award them the final at-large spot. The Irish were the first team out and declined a bowl invitation.

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said at the time, “We feel like the playoff was stolen from our student-athletes.” Davis called the rematch “another little delicious subplot” and said Notre Dame’s frustration “wasn’t necessarily just directed at Miami.”

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman made “leave no doubt” the program’s mantra for 2026 after the snub. Saturday gives the Irish that chance against an 8-0 Miami team that leads FBS at 47.6 points per game, while Notre Dame’s defense leads FBS at 236.1 yards allowed per game.

The committee releases its first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and Miami vs. Notre Dame kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.