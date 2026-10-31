College Football Today: Week 9 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now
College football saw a second-straight Saturday of chaos across the country that resulted in another reorganization of the AP rankings, and gave playoff selectors some more information to use when they set down to meet in the coming days.
The final college football action in the month of October is set to kick off. Here’s how you can keep track of the most important action taking place today.
College Football Today: Week 9 Scores, Schedule for Saturday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings
LIVE: Week 9 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Early College Football Schedule
5 Notre Dame at Navy
Sat., Oct. 31 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Notre Dame -30.5
The heavy favorite on a neutral field in Foxborough, the Irish should control this matchup from the opening snap against a struggling Navy team and keep their Top 5 résumé intact.
22 Arizona at 13 Texas Tech
Sat., Oct. 31 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas Tech -3.5
Big 12 showdown with clear playoff implications. Texas Tech looks to bounce back at home after its first loss of the season while Arizona brings a five-game winning streak into Lubbock.
19 SMU at Syracuse
Sat., Oct. 31 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: SMU -9.5
The Mustangs remain firmly in the ACC title picture and should handle a Syracuse team that has struggled in conference play. Expect SMU’s offense to set the tone early.
25 Wisconsin at Iowa
Sat., Oct. 31| 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Iowa -2.5
Classic Big Ten grind at Kinnick Stadium. Both defenses should dominate in a low-scoring, physical battle that often comes down to field position and special teams.
Auburn at 12 Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 31 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Ole Miss -11.5
The Rebels are solid favorites at home as they look to bounce back from a tough loss at Texas. Auburn needs a response after a recent SEC setback against LSU to stay relevant in the conference.
Afternoon College Football Games
17 Florida vs. 3 Georgia
Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -11.5
Georgia is coming off a surprise loss to Auburn and needing to avoid a second-straight upset, but the two-loss Gators are on the rise after beating Texas and hoping to throw a wrench in their rival’s SEC title and playoff hopes.
Minnesota at 4 Indiana
Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Indiana -20.5
The Hoosiers look to stay hot at home after a big road win at Michigan. Minnesota is competitive after knocking off Iowa, but faces a steep climb against one of the Big Ten’s most complete teams.
Arizona State at 8 BYU
Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: BYU -16.5
The Cougars host after their first loss of the season and remain a strong home favorite in Provo. Arizona State will need a near-perfect performance to pull the upset.
20 Northwestern at Oregon
Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Oregon -3.5
Close Big Ten matchup in Eugene. The Ducks need a win to keep fading hopes alive while Northwestern continues to play spoiler as a ranked visitor.
6 Utah at Cincinnati
Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:45 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Utah -7
The undefeated Utes travel east for a tough road test. Cincinnati is dangerous at home after upsetting Texas Tech last week, but faces one of the most complete teams left in the Big 12.
Virginia at 14 Wake Forest
Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:45 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Wake Forest -12.5
The Demon Deacons stay in the ACC mix as a strong home favorite. Virginia has been inconsistent and will need a complete effort to keep this game close.
Nevada at 7 UCLA
Sat., Oct. 31 | 4:15 p.m. | BTN
Line: UCLA -22.5
The Bruins remain undefeated and should roll at the Rose Bowl. Nevada is simply overmatched against one of the more physical teams in the Big Ten.
Primetime College Football Schedule
College football’s top two-ranked teams hit the road as Miami tangles with North Carolina to preserve its undefeated record and Ohio State goes to the Coliseum against now two-loss USC debuting a new quarterback after Julian Sayin’s injury.
24 Oklahoma State at Iowa State
Sat., Oct. 31 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Line: Oklahoma State -9.5
The Cowboys are favored on the road as they look to keep climbing. Iowa State will try to create chaos at home and pull an upset in a game that could swing the Big 12 standings again.
1 Miami at North Carolina
Sat., Oct. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Miami -14
The top-ranked Hurricanes visit Chapel Hill as clear favorites against Bill Belichick. Miami should stay perfect if it plays with the same efficiency that has defined its undefeated start.
2 Ohio State at USC
Sat., Oct. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Ohio State -6.5
Prime-time Big Ten clash in Los Angeles. The Buckeyes are favored on the road against a USC team still searching for consistency after dropping out of the rankings. But does Ohio State have a quarterback who can replace the injured Julian Sayin and his output?
Mississippi State at 11 Texas
Sat., Oct. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas -20.5
The Longhorns host at home coming off a statement win over the Rebels. Mississippi State faces a difficult road environment without Kamario Taylor, and against a Texas team that looks confident.
23 Missouri at Arkansas
Sat., Oct. 31 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Missouri -10
The Tigers are expectedly favored in Fayetteville in a border rivalry with some SEC implications. Missouri will look to take care of business on the road and stay in the mix.
Texas State at 20 Boise State
Sat., Oct. 31 | 10 p.m. | CW
Line: Boise State -10.5
The Broncos host as a Group of Six contender and should control the nightcap. Texas State will be competitive, but faces a steep challenge on the Smurf Turf.
More: Week 9 college football games actually worth watching
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.