College Football Today: Week 9 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now

College football saw a second-straight Saturday of chaos across the country that resulted in another reorganization of the AP rankings, and gave playoff selectors some more information to use when they set down to meet in the coming days.

The final college football action in the month of October is set to kick off. Here’s how you can keep track of the most important action taking place today.

College Football Today: Week 9 Scores, Schedule for Saturday

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All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Early College Football Schedule

5 Notre Dame at Navy

Sat., Oct. 31 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Notre Dame -30.5

The heavy favorite on a neutral field in Foxborough, the Irish should control this matchup from the opening snap against a struggling Navy team and keep their Top 5 résumé intact.

22 Arizona at 13 Texas Tech

Sat., Oct. 31 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas Tech -3.5

Big 12 showdown with clear playoff implications. Texas Tech looks to bounce back at home after its first loss of the season while Arizona brings a five-game winning streak into Lubbock.

19 SMU at Syracuse

Sat., Oct. 31 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: SMU -9.5

The Mustangs remain firmly in the ACC title picture and should handle a Syracuse team that has struggled in conference play. Expect SMU’s offense to set the tone early.

25 Wisconsin at Iowa

Sat., Oct. 31| 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Iowa -2.5

Classic Big Ten grind at Kinnick Stadium. Both defenses should dominate in a low-scoring, physical battle that often comes down to field position and special teams.

Auburn at 12 Ole Miss

Sat., Oct. 31 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN

Line: Ole Miss -11.5

The Rebels are solid favorites at home as they look to bounce back from a tough loss at Texas. Auburn needs a response after a recent SEC setback against LSU to stay relevant in the conference.

Afternoon College Football Games

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17 Florida vs. 3 Georgia

Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Georgia -11.5

Georgia is coming off a surprise loss to Auburn and needing to avoid a second-straight upset, but the two-loss Gators are on the rise after beating Texas and hoping to throw a wrench in their rival’s SEC title and playoff hopes.

Minnesota at 4 Indiana

Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Indiana -20.5

The Hoosiers look to stay hot at home after a big road win at Michigan. Minnesota is competitive after knocking off Iowa, but faces a steep climb against one of the Big Ten’s most complete teams.

Arizona State at 8 BYU

Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: BYU -16.5

The Cougars host after their first loss of the season and remain a strong home favorite in Provo. Arizona State will need a near-perfect performance to pull the upset.

20 Northwestern at Oregon

Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

Line: Oregon -3.5

Close Big Ten matchup in Eugene. The Ducks need a win to keep fading hopes alive while Northwestern continues to play spoiler as a ranked visitor.

6 Utah at Cincinnati

Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:45 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Utah -7

The undefeated Utes travel east for a tough road test. Cincinnati is dangerous at home after upsetting Texas Tech last week, but faces one of the most complete teams left in the Big 12.

Virginia at 14 Wake Forest

Sat., Oct. 31 | 3:45 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Wake Forest -12.5

The Demon Deacons stay in the ACC mix as a strong home favorite. Virginia has been inconsistent and will need a complete effort to keep this game close.

Nevada at 7 UCLA

Sat., Oct. 31 | 4:15 p.m. | BTN

Line: UCLA -22.5

The Bruins remain undefeated and should roll at the Rose Bowl. Nevada is simply overmatched against one of the more physical teams in the Big Ten.

Primetime College Football Schedule

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College football’s top two-ranked teams hit the road as Miami tangles with North Carolina to preserve its undefeated record and Ohio State goes to the Coliseum against now two-loss USC debuting a new quarterback after Julian Sayin’s injury.

24 Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Sat., Oct. 31 | 7 p.m. | FS1

Line: Oklahoma State -9.5

The Cowboys are favored on the road as they look to keep climbing. Iowa State will try to create chaos at home and pull an upset in a game that could swing the Big 12 standings again.

1 Miami at North Carolina

Sat., Oct. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Miami -14

The top-ranked Hurricanes visit Chapel Hill as clear favorites against Bill Belichick. Miami should stay perfect if it plays with the same efficiency that has defined its undefeated start.

2 Ohio State at USC

Sat., Oct. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Ohio State -6.5

Prime-time Big Ten clash in Los Angeles. The Buckeyes are favored on the road against a USC team still searching for consistency after dropping out of the rankings. But does Ohio State have a quarterback who can replace the injured Julian Sayin and his output?

Mississippi State at 11 Texas

Sat., Oct. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas -20.5

The Longhorns host at home coming off a statement win over the Rebels. Mississippi State faces a difficult road environment without Kamario Taylor, and against a Texas team that looks confident.

23 Missouri at Arkansas

Sat., Oct. 31 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN

Line: Missouri -10

The Tigers are expectedly favored in Fayetteville in a border rivalry with some SEC implications. Missouri will look to take care of business on the road and stay in the mix.

Texas State at 20 Boise State

Sat., Oct. 31 | 10 p.m. | CW

Line: Boise State -10.5

The Broncos host as a Group of Six contender and should control the nightcap. Texas State will be competitive, but faces a steep challenge on the Smurf Turf.

More: Week 9 college football games actually worth watching

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