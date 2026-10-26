Rece Davis Predicts SEC Star Will Become College Football's Best QB

Evaluating quarterbacks is one of the mysteries of football. Even established stars like Arch Manning or rising prospects like Bryce Underwood can unravel or surprise seemingly by the minute. But out of Week 8, ESPN host Rece Davis saw something impressive from a rising young QB who he thinks can become the best in the sport, which he discussed on the College GameDay podcast.

Davis's Future QB Star Pick

"I don't know if that day is going to come this year, but Keelon Russell is going to be the best quarterback in college football" said Davis. "I think he's going to be the number one pick in the [NFL] Draft someday."

Russell has taken the helm this season for Alabama and his 6-2 season has progressed reasonably well for a redshirt freshman. But with head coach Kalen DeBoer under frequent fire, Davis worries about DeBoer placing Russell under too much pressure.

"Right now, it would really behoove Alabama if they could ever just find a little stretch of the game where they didn't force Keelon Russell to be Superman," said Davis. "[I] don't like their chances at all going to LSU." Davis went on to say that the reliance on Russell and the inability to run could doom Alabama.

Russell's Season

After an impressive start to the season, Russell was held under 200 passing yards in consecutive losses to Georgia and Tennessee. Against the Vols, he also threw a pair of interceptions. But Russell returned to form with 311 yards and three touchdowns against Texas A&M.

Russell has had spots where he struggled on the season. For instance, he has thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions on third down plays. Four of Russell's five interceptions on the season have been thrown inside his own 40 yard line.

Still, Russell is third in the SEC in QB rating, second in the conference in passing yards, and his 15 touchdown passes are fifth. Other than Mississippi State sophomore QB Kamario Taylor, the remaining players within the conference leader list all have considerably more experience than Russell.

Alabama's Troubles

But a third straight loss in Knoxville for Alabama seems consistent with program struggles under DeBoer. The Alabama coach took four losses in each of his first two seasons-- Saban only lost more than three games once in his tenure with the Tide. While Alabama did reach the College Football Playoff last season, the type of success that the Tide routinely experienced under Saban may be gone-- not that it's the fault of their freshman QB.