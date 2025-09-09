Rece Davis Reveals His Week 3 AP Top 25 Ballot For 2025 Season
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis put LSU at No. 1 on his Week 3 AP Top 25 ballot, slotting Ohio State second and rounding out his top five with Miami, Oregon and Penn State. His ballot diverges from Sunday’s AP consensus, which kept Ohio State, Penn State and LSU as the top three and moved Oregon to No. 4 and Miami to No. 5.
Davis’ full Top 25 goes as follows:
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Iowa State
- Florida State
- South Florida
- Oklahoma
- Illinois
- Texas Tech
- South Carolina
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Auburn
- TCU
- Utah
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
Davis keeps faith in LSU’s ceiling after two weeks, elevating the Tigers over an Ohio State team that still holds the AP’s No. 1 spot. He also rewards big September wins for some teams. USF at No. 12 on his ballot is a sizable bump relative to the AP poll (No. 18) after the Bulls followed a Boise State win by upsetting Florida in Gainesville. USF has a chance to move up even further as they go on the road to play No. 5 Miami this week (No.3 on Davis' ballot).
Davis also left Alabama off his ballot for a second straight week after the Crimson Tide’s opening loss to Florida State. The Tide are No. 19 in the AP poll released Sunday. Davis has been very open about being low on the Crimson Tide so it came as no shock that their 73-0 win over UL Monroe wouldn't move the needle. Davis is also a graduate from the University of Alabama.
Davis’ ordering also differs from the consensus in several spots inside the top 15. He puts Georgia ninth (the Bulldogs are sixth in the AP poll), nudges Iowa State into the top 10, and places Illinois at No. 14 and Texas Tech at No. 15 — all slightly higher than the AP Poll. Meanwhile, Florida State sits one spot lower at 11th on his ballot, compared with 10th in the AP. Relative to some irregularities by other AP voters, Davis' ballot is fair.