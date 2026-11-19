ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis has a message for UCLA fans uneasy about Bob Chesney’s name surfacing in Michigan coaching chatter, and it arrives days before the first-year coach leads the undefeated Bruins into the Big House.

Davis spoke to Bruins fans on the College GameDay podcast. “If somebody else wants your coach, you should celebrate that,” Davis said, “because if nobody else wants your coach, sooner or later, you’re not going to want him either.”

Why Rece Davis calls it good news

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Michigan’s coaching picture shifted Tuesday night when reports surfaced that the school agreed to hire Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts. He’s expected to start Dec. 1 with incoming president C. Cybele Raver, and Kyle Whittingham’s future now rests with a new boss after a 5-5 first season in Ann Arbor.

Michigan fans have pushed for Chesney on social media, but prying him out of Westwood wouldn’t come cheap. According to a copy of his contract obtained by USA TODAY Sports, Chesney owes UCLA $8 million if he leaves before Dec. 31. He’d also have to repay his entire $3.7 million signing bonus if he departs before Dec. 5. UCLA is working on a contract extension, according to The Athletic.

Davis, who hosts the podcast with ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel, framed the outside interest as proof the Bruins are winning. “The worst thing you want is the coaching carousel starts and Pete’s reporting and your coach never gets mentioned,” Davis said. “Never. You know why? Because nobody wants him.”

Davis has a point. A year after a 3-9 season and the September firing of DeShaun Foster, UCLA now has a coach that a blue blood’s fan base wants to hire away. Davis wrapped up his pitch by picking UCLA to win against Michigan. “Congratulations, UCLA. Yet another win for the Bruins,” then said he wasn’t being facetious.

Rece Davis picks UCLA at Michigan

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Davis picked UCLA to win in Ann Arbor, and Thamel and Wetzel did the same. The Bruins are 10-0 and held the No. 4 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines are 5-5 after a 31-7 loss to Oregon.

The turnover battle points heavily toward the visitors. UCLA ranks second in the country with a plus-16 turnover margin, while Michigan sits 135th at minus-10. Chesney’s team also kept winning after losing quarterback Nico Iamaleava to a season-ending knee injury against Oregon in October. It has leaned on its defense and a run game led by Wayne Knight, the running back who followed Chesney from James Madison.

That turnaround drew a national coach of the year prediction from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. Michigan fans expected to chant for Chesney will see his team up close Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, in UCLA’s first trip to Michigan Stadium since 1996.