Unbeaten UCLA can clinch a Big Ten championship game berth and protect its first-round College Football Playoff bye at Michigan on Saturday, but ESPN analyst Greg McElroy expects the struggling Wolverines to make the Bruins sweat.

On his Always College Football podcast, McElroy said Michigan has “been left for dead” but still has “a defense that’s pretty dang sporty.” UCLA is No. 4 in the latest playoff rankings, the last spot that comes with a bye.

Why can Michigan keep it close?

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Michigan’s defense has kept a broken season from getting worse. The Wolverines rank sixth nationally in expected points added per drive allowed, and McElroy believes that unit can frustrate a UCLA offense that has stalled inside the 20 all year.

“It’s Michigan’s red zone defense that could turn UCLA touchdowns into field goals,” McElroy said.

McElroy pointed out that UCLA scores touchdowns on just 52% of its red zone trips, which ranks 117th nationally. “UCLA has been settling for field goals and fourth-down failures way too often for a team that’s currently ranked in the top five,” he said.

That flaw nearly bit the Bruins last week. UCLA needed a fourth-down stop in the final minute to close out a 22-14 win over Illinois. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach also left briefly with a left elbow injury that UCLA coach Bob Chesney confirmed wasn’t serious.

Michigan quarterback battle continues

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Michigan’s problem is finding enough offense to make a close game count. Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck after a 15-6 loss to Michigan State. He then watched freshman Tommy Carr and sophomore Bryce Underwood combine to go 6 of 20 for 71 yards in a 31-7 loss at Oregon.

Whittingham opened the job up again this week. “Neither one of them played to the point where it was separation from the other guy,” he said Monday.

Whoever wins the job won’t have JJ Buchanan, Michigan’s leading receiver with 646 yards. Whittingham said Buchanan is “probably out for the season” with a shoulder injury.

That leaves a shaky offense facing the most opportunistic defense in the country. UCLA leads the nation with 30 takeaways and 20 interceptions, and McElroy flagged a troubling trend for the Wolverines’ first-year coach.

“When Whittingham’s teams lose the turnover battle by two or more, he’s just 8-39,” McElroy said.

Michigan also needs one more win for bowl eligibility, and the only game left after Saturday is a trip to Ohio State.

What’s at stake for UCLA?

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A win would clinch UCLA’s first trip to the Big Ten championship game and give the Bruins 11 wins, a program record. A loss to a .500 team could push UCLA out of the top four, with two-loss Texas at No. 5 and Notre Dame at No. 6.

Chesney took over a team that went 3-9 last season, and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has floated him as a national coach of the year candidate. Former Michigan receiver Semaj Morgan adds a homecoming. Morgan won a national title with the Wolverines in 2023 and now leads UCLA with 41 catches for 525 yards. He didn’t sound worried about the Big House.

“It’s a nice big stadium, you know, older fans, so it’s not that loud, so we’re going to have fun,” Morgan said.

McElroy still sides with the Bruins and predicts a 21-18 UCLA win. “I think UCLA wins this game, but I actually think Michigan’s going to keep it close,” he said.

UCLA and Michigan kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.