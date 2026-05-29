Rece Davis Sounds Off on Brendan Sorsby After NCAA Denies Eligibility Request

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby's fight for eligibility following the discovery of his habitual gambling is one of the hottest controversies of the 2026 college football offseason.

The NCAA denied Sorsby's eligibility request on Tuesday, although his legal team and Texas Tech are appealing the decision. The decision has drawn reactions from several pundits across the college football media landscape.

College GameDay host Rece Davis addressed the matter on a recent edition of the College GameDay Podcast. Davis did not defend Sorsby, but he thought barring him from football was too harsh a decision.

"While there might be some aspect where you have some grace to let people work their way back because gambling has become so prevalent, right or wrong in our society and so mainstream, maybe there's a defined path back as opposed to the lifetime ban," Davis said. "It probably needs to be more than a slap on the wrist."

The ethics surrounding sports gambling have become a conundrum as it has become more prevalent over the last decade. Sorsby was gambling on his own team at Indiana, which has been frowned upon for several decades, but athletes and the rest of the general public are now exposed to a wide variety of sportsbooks whenever they tune into a sporting event.

"If we're going to have that as a part of our mainstream society, then there probably needs to be a defined set of parameters where it doesn't end your career, unless it is beyond the pale like throwing games and manipulating point spreads and things of that nature," Davis said.

"That probably warrants 'you're done, you can't do this anymore, we hope you have a great life, we hope you recover from your addiction.' What I have read from what he has done, I would like to see a defined path back."

How denying Sorsby eligibility impacts Texas Tech and the Big 12

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker hands off to Caleb Hawkins for a touchdown during a spring football game for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech's acquisition of Sorsby was intended to fill a missing link on a team looking to take the next step in the College Football Playoff.

If Sorsby is denied eligibility, the Red Raiders will still have one of the strongest rosters both in the Big 12 and nationally, but the ceiling will sit close to where it was in 2025.

The Red Raiders' lack of competition on their schedule has been well documented in the offseason, but the perceived weakness of the Big 12 nationally does not allow much room for error. 10 wins did nothing to get BYU or Utah in the College Football Playoff last season.

Texas Tech will encounter an early-season challenge in the form of a Friday night bout with Houston on Sept. 18. Conner Weigman enters his second season as Houston's starting quarterback and is coming off a 10-win 2025 campaign.

A home game against Arizona on Oct. 31 and a trip to Oklahoma State on Nov. 14 also stand out as potential challenges for Texas Tech. Wildcats' quarterback Noah Fifita is entering his fourth season as a starter and has consistently produced at a high clip.

There are question marks about how North Texas' 2025 offense will translate at Oklahoma State, but the production and chemistry of that group are not to be overlooked.