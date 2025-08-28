Rick Neuheisel predicts top-10 college football upset on Saturday
Former Colorado coach and CBS Sports analyst Rick Neuheisel made waves this week when he picked Miami to upset Notre Dame in one of the most anticipated games of Week 1.
The Hurricanes and Fighting Irish will meet Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, pitting two preseason top-10 teams against each other.
The prediction comes as both programs enter the season with questions at the quarterback position. Miami turns to Georgia transfer Carson Beck, while Notre Dame hands the reins to redshirt freshman CJ Carr, grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr.
The matchup already carried weight as a measuring stick game. Neuheisel’s upset call has only added intrigue.
Neuheisel Points To Miami’s Experience And Offensive Weapons
Neuheisel began his reasoning by pointing back to Notre Dame's success a year ago when it went on the road and beat Texas A&M in a tough environment. He believes that experience will help again under the lights in Miami Gardens.
“The experience of being on the road last year and winning at Texas A&M is going to play great dividends here,” Neuheisel said. “They've gone on the road a night game in that environment and they found a way to win.”
However, Neuheisel pivoted and instead pointed to the uncertainty surrounding Carr, who has only one career game under his belt. Notre Dame’s conservative approach with a first-year starter could limit their offense against a Miami team that brings in reinforcements at key positions.
Neuheisel specifically highlighted wide receiver CJ Daniels, a transfer from LSU, as a potential difference-maker for Beck and the Hurricanes in the passing game. In addition, running backs Mark Fletcher Jr. and Jordan Lyle will form one of the better backfields in the country.
“I'm going to go with Miami,” Neuheisel added. “He's got a big-time receiver coming over from LSU in CJ Daniels and I think that will help.”
Quarterbacks, Rushing Attack Expected To Shape The Outcome
While Neuheisel focused on Miami’s experience and weapons, other analysts believe the quarterback contrast looms large. Beck, once viewed as a future first-round NFL draft pick while at Georgia, shocked many by transferring to Miami instead of heading to the pros. His proven ability gives Miami confidence entering the showdown.
Carr, meanwhile, represents a massive unknown. His pedigree and poise have drawn attention, but he has yet to face the pressure of leading a top-10 team in primetime.
College football analyst Josh Pate emphasized the disparity, noting how one quarterback arrives established while the other is just beginning.
Pate also identified the Hurricanes’ running game as a swing factor. He called on running back Mark Fletcher and Miami’s offensive line to set the tone, arguing Notre Dame’s defensive interior could be vulnerable. “The real story, the one that will go the furthest in determining Miami’s fate here, is Mark Fletcher and Jordan Lyle and that Miami offensive line,” he said.
Notre Dame is a 2.5-point favorite, but the implications stretch beyond the spread. A Miami win would vault Cristobal’s program into playoff contention, while a Notre Dame loss would spark questions about Carr’s readiness. Either way, Sunday’s clash promises to be one of the first defining results of the new college football season.