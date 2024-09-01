Ricky Pearsall shot in attempted robbery: report
Ex-Florida Gators wide receiver and current 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery incident in San Francisco's Union Square, according to Dion Lim of KGO-TV.
Pearsall is in stable condition after the shooting, according to Gia Vang of NBC Bay Area.
Vang also reports that the suspected shooter has been taken into custody by local police.
San Francisco police said that Pearsall was shot through the chest when sometime tried to steal his watch and both struggled for the gun, KTXL reporter Sean Cunningham said.
Pearsall was on the way to a signing event in the city before the incident, Cunningham added.
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel appeared to react to news of Pearsall being shot by posting a message to X indicating that his teammate is doing well.
Pearsall had 159 receptions for 2,420 yards and scored 14 touchdowns during his five-year college football career, with his final two seasons being at Florida.
He had 98 catches for 1,626 yards and 9 touchdowns during his career with the Gators.
In three seasons at Arizona State before then, Pearsall had 61 grabs for 794 yards and caught five touchdowns.
Pearsall was taken as the No. 31 overall draft selection by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 NFL Draft.
