Rising college football head coach could be package deal with 3,000-yard quarterback
North Texas coach Eric Morris has spent years turning overlooked quarterbacks into stars. Now, both the North Texas head coach and his latest discovery, redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker, could be on the move.
Together, they’ve built the nation’s top scoring offense and vaulted the Mean Green to a 9-1 record, their first AP Top 25 ranking since 1959, and a shot at the American Conference title.
Mestemaker’s story reads like a football fable. Once a walk-on who never started a varsity game in high school, he now ranks among the nation’s leaders in passing yards and touchdowns.
He hit the 3,000-yard mark against UAB, becoming the eighth player in program history to do so. His poise, accuracy, and ability to process defenses have drawn comparisons to former Morris pupils such as Patrick Mahomes and Cam Ward.
That production has made North Texas a national talking point. But it has also turned both player and coach into prized targets heading into what promises to be an active transfer and coaching cycle.
Eric Morris’ Power 4 Candidacy Could Create a Package Deal with Drew Mestemaker
Multiple Power 4 programs are showing serious interest in Morris, whose offensive pedigree and quarterback development track record have made him one of the hottest names in the market.
According to ESPN sources in Eli Lederman's piece covering the North Texas duo, “Morris is among the leading candidates for multiple Power 4 openings. Mestemaker will instantly become one of the cycle’s most attractive transfer quarterbacks if he enters the portal after this season. There’s a real possibility that Mestemaker could follow Morris to his next school, as Ward did when Morris left Incarnate Word for Washington State in 2022, presenting an intriguing package deal.”
Morris’ system, rooted in the Air Raid philosophy, has adapted to every passer he’s coached. This season, it produced video game numbers in Denton: 45.3 points per game, more than 489 total yards per contest, and five outings of at least 50 points. For a coach who once learned under Mike Leach, it’s a fitting legacy of creativity and consistency.
If Morris does depart, his success guarantees that schools won’t just be hiring a coach; they’ll be getting a proven quarterback whisperer. And if Mestemaker joins him, that partnership could immediately elevate any program’s offense.
For now, both remain focused on the present. North Texas travels to face Rice on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU, looking to extend its playoff push.