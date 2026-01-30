Robert Griffin III endorses $2.6 million QB as No. 1 pick for 2026 NFL Draft

The landscape of the 2026 NFL Draft is shifting rapidly following a collegiate season that defied every historical expectation in Bloomington. After leading the Indiana Hoosiers to an unprecedented undefeated record and a national title, one particular quarterback has moved from a transfer portal success story to the undisputed focal point of professional scouting departments.

The draft-bound signal-caller dominated the Big Ten by combining surgical precision with an elite ability to navigate high-pressure situations without turning the ball over.

This sudden rise to prominence culminated in a Heisman Trophy win and a masterful performance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Miami. While many prospects rely on physical tools that entice scouts during the so-called "underwear Olympics" at the combine, this 6-foot-5 passer relies on a rare brand of mental processing.

He finished his final college campaign with 41 touchdowns and a mere six interceptions while completing 72 percent of his passes. These numbers reflect a player who understands the value of every possession in a league where mistakes are often fatal.

The discussion surrounding the top of the draft board has now reached a fever pitch with major analysts weighing in on the necessity of stability at the quarterback position. Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III recently broke down why the Indiana star is the most logical choice for teams holding the earliest picks.

The endorsement highlights a shift in evaluation philosophy that prioritizes efficiency and ball security over the raw athleticism that often leads to inconsistent results on Sundays. Griffin believes the choice for the first overall selection should be obvious for any franchise in need of a cultural reset.

RGIII believes Fernando Mendoza should be the No. 1 overall pick

"But the real argument isn't highlights and measurables," Griffin shared on social media when discussing Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, who held a $2.6 million NIL valuation by On3 this past season.

"It's why his style translates on Sundays. Mendoza isn't just a talent. He's an anti-chaos quarterback. Look at his profile. You talk about the completion percentage, the yards, 3500. 41 touchdowns, six interceptions. Plus, he has the running value."

The analyst emphasized that this level of production is a departure from the reckless play often seen at the collegiate level. "That's not YOLO ball," Griffin said. "Some guys go out there and they're like, 'Hey, you only live once.' Somebody's got to be over down there somewhere. He is a quarterback who consistently chooses the right answer on the test."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) capped off a Heisman Trophy-winning season by taking home the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Griffin noted that the professional level currently rewards consistency over flashy mistakes. "The NFL right now is not a highlight league. We just talked about it with Sam Darnold and Drake Maye. Yes, they can have highlight plays, but they're not out there playing yolo ball. The quickest way to lose in the NFL is giving the defense free possessions."

"Mendoza's biggest superpower is protecting the football while still being aggressive," Griffin continued. "So for me, the argument is simple. If you're drafting No. 1, stop chasing the prettiest traits. Draft the quarterback who reduces your risk and raises your floor on Day 1 while also maintaining an extremely high ceiling for you. That is Fernando Mendoza. He is a franchise fixer, not just a passer."

The statistical profile supports this high praise as the Boston native racked up over 3,500 yards and maintained a passer rating of 182.9 throughout the 2025 season. Mel Kiper Jr. has already slotted him as the top pick for the Las Vegas Raiders in his latest mock draft noting that the team needs a fresh start after a disappointing season from Geno Smith.

Kiper sees the Indiana leader as a no-brainer because of his exceptional ball placement and the fact that he could go from a Heisman winner to the No. 1 pick in a single year.

