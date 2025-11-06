Robert Griffin III names Heisman front-runner ahead of Week 11
The Heisman Trophy race remains one of the most unpredictable storylines in college football this season. Through 10 weeks, several players have been viewed as the favorite, reflecting just how close this year’s competition has been. That revolving door of candidates seems to have finally slowed after Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin rose to the top entering Week 11.
Former Heisman winner and current Outta Pocket host Robert Griffin III shared his own updated rankings this week, naming Sayin as his No. 1 candidate. His full list featured Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson, Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier, Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, and Texas Tech defensive end David Bailey.
Sayin has become the clearest symbol of consistency among contenders. With efficient numbers, elite poise, and a team built to protect him, he now stands as the nation’s most complete candidate heading into November.
Julian Sayin Takes Over As Heisman Front-Runner
Griffin’s endorsement echoes what many across the country have seen from Julian Sayin over the past month. The Ohio State quarterback has commanded the Buckeyes' offense with precision and calm, helping keep the team undefeated while avoiding costly mistakes.
Sayin’s numbers support his rise. He completed 20 of 23 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Penn State, pushing his season totals to 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Analysts note that his clean resume and Ohio State’s defensive stability have allowed him to maintain rhythm and efficiency without needing to force plays.
Still, as Griffin noted indirectly, Sayin hasn’t yet faced the chaos that often defines a Heisman moment. That chance could come soon, with key matchups on the road and Michigan waiting at season’s end.
While Sayin holds the edge, Mendoza of Indiana remains close behind after leading his team into contention. Simpson of Alabama, meanwhile, sits within reach if his production spikes in November.
The Heisman race remains open, but Griffin’s latest rankings make clear where the momentum has shifted. Sayin and the rest of the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road this week and will play Purdue on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.