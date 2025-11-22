Robert Griffin III names ‘best player’ in college football right now
The discussion around the Heisman Trophy has shifted often this season as quarterbacks and running backs have traded big moments, yet none of them has created the clarity many expected.
The search for a defining player has carried through November and the race has narrowed to a crowded list of contenders. In the middle of that conversation, a surprising voice offered an unexpected answer on national television.
On Saturday’s episode of Big Noon Kickoff, Fox Sports analyst Robert Griffin III used his platform to highlight a name not commonly associated with the award. Griffin pointed directly at Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and labeled him the best player in the country.
His words stood out because they came during a segment built around marquee stars, yet he shifted the attention toward a defensive player making a major impact.
Griffin’s praise centered on Rodriguez's physical style, which has helped anchor the No. 1 defense in the nation. He spoke with excitement, noting the linebacker’s story and production as reasons he deserves to rise above the usual quarterback-heavy conversation.
Robert Griffin III Backs Jacob Rodriguez As His Heisman Trophy Pick
Griffin delivered his full endorsement during the show when he said, “Do not give me Fernando Mendoza the supercomputer, right? And do not give me Julian 'Super' Sayin from Ohio State. Do not give me either of them. Give me the mustache-wearing, the cowboy hat-wearing Jacob Rodriguez, why not?”
He continued by pointing to on-field production, saying Rodriguez has put up numbers that compare to Manti Te'o during his runner-up season for Notre Dame. Griffin added that the linebacker “leads the No. 1 defense in the country at Texas Tech” before calling him “the best player in the country” and his personal Heisman Trophy pick.
Griffin echoed his stance on X, writing that if Rodriguez is not No. 1 on a Heisman ballot, then that ballot is wrong. His argument referenced production, narrative and leadership on a defense that has helped Texas Tech reach a 10-1 record and position itself for a College Football Playoff run.
Rodriguez boosted that case with 14 tackles in a win over previously unbeaten BYU and followed with nine tackles, an interception and a 2-yard touchdown against UCF.
Defensive players rarely reach this level of recognition. The last defender to win the Heisman was Michigan star Charles Woodson, who also played offense and special teams. Colorado standout Travis Hunter won the award because he contributes on both sides of the ball, so winning the award playing defense exclusively would make history.
Previous years' defensive standouts like Chase Young and Ndamukong Suh reached New York, but neither claimed the trophy. Rodriguez's presence in this discussion reflects a season defined by steady dominance.
Texas Tech is on a bye this week and will travel to West Virginia on Nov. 29.