3 prospect matchups to watch in Texas Tech vs Oregon in College Football Playoffs

Texas Tech’s front seven vs The Oregon OL

It would be hard to single out a specific player on either of these units, as both are currentlty at the pinnacle of college football’s trench warfare. Texas Tech’s front seven boasts multiple likely top-100 selections in defensive linemen David Bailey, Romello Height, and Lee Hunter. That doesn’t even include Heisman candidate and cult hero extraordinaire Jacob Rodriguez. This is a unit that has forced mistakes from opposing offenses all season long by consistently creating disruption.

Standing in their way is an Oregon offensive line that boasts multiple likely draft selections in Emmanuel Pregnon, Isaiah World, Iapani laloulu, and Alex Harkey. This unit has fought through injuries in 2025 and still produced at a high level. This offensive line loves to get downhill and open things up through the outside run game. We will get to see this unit hit and run against Texas Tech’s run stoppers. If it becomes a matchup where Oregon has to pass-set to come back, things could become difficult.

QB-Dante Moore vs The Texas Tech pass rush

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is interviewed after the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The second layer of this matchup between Oregon’s offense and Texas Tech’s defense is Dante Moore’s ability to extend plays and create on his own. Moore has been a different quarterback under pressure compared to when he’s protected. That’s not to say he’s been bad under pressure in 2025, but rather that he’s been deadly when kept clean.

It is extremely likely Moore will have to show something against pressure to win this game, as he’s done in past weeks for the Ducks. The difference against a faster, more physical Texas Tech front is that his ability to create may be limited. Moore will need to throw while being hit or throw on the run to make a big play or two. He’s capable of this, but it hasn’t been his first choice of attack in 2025. This is a big test for his draft stock.

The Oregon D-Line’s ability to affect this game

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander, left, and Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech’s offensive line hasn’t faced a test like this Oregon pass rush, which features Matayo Uiagaleilei, A’Mauri Washington, and Bear Alexander. While much of the scouting attention will be focused on the other side of the ball, the Ducks need to push a potential physical mismatch here. Oregon’s defensive line averages 292 pounds compared to the Red Raiders’ offensive line average of 309. This is a smaller gap than is typically seen in games of this magnitude, and it could allow Oregon’s pass rush to generate game-changing production.