Robert Griffin III names college football's best team and it's not Ohio State
Robert Griffin III of FOX Sports has a new team atop his college football rankings. After Week 9, Griffin released his updated Top 12 teams. Unlike virtually all of the other polls or rankings, Griffin doesn't have Ohio State atop his list. The Buckeyes are a solid No. 2 for Griffin, a step behind his surprising top squad.
With an 8-0 start, Indiana has climbed to the top of his ranking of college football's top dozen teams. The undefeated Hoosiers won't face a ranked team on the remainder of their schedule, likely setting up a Big Ten championship showdown with Ohio State ahead of both teams being placed in the College Football Playoff.
Among the more intriguing developments on Griffin's list is the high rankings of BYU and Georgia Tech. Evidently the former Heisman Trophy winner and Baylor star values teams remaining undefeated. BYU and Tech are both unbeaten, but Georgia Tech is eighth in the latest AP poll while BYU is tied for tenth place with Miami.
Accordingly, Griffin also downgraded a few one-loss teams like Alabama and Georgia. The Tide are fourth in the AP poll, but sixth in Griffin's rankings and Georgia is fifth in the AP poll against eighth in Griffin's rankings. Similarly, Ole Miss (from seventh to ninth) and Vanderilt (from ninth to 12th) saw downgrades in Griffin's rankings. Of course, Griffin works for FOX where the Big Ten is his main focus, while the SEC is broadcast on the ABC/ESPN family.
Griffin's rankings are more consistent than any of the major polls. The only shift from his Top 12 teams from last week to this week is the flipping of Miami and Texas Tech, who flipped their spots to place Tech ahead of Miami, while last week was the opposite.
Indiana's top ranking on Griffin's ranking happens to correspond with ESPN giving the Hoosiers the best College Football Playoff shot at 96.8%. Indiana trails Ohio State in the CFP rankings, but with Ohio State yet to play Michigan, the Hoosiers are the surprisingly most certain team for the Playoff.