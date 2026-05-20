Robert Griffin III's New Proposal Would Completely Change College Football

Robert Griffin III has heard every argument Paul Finebaum is making against a 24-team College Football Playoff, and he isn't buying any of them.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback went public this week with a detailed playoff proposal that directly challenges the most vocal critic of expansion.

Griffin laid out a structured framework with specific rules designed to protect the regular season, reward conference champions across all of FBS, and cap the field at teams with fewer than four losses.

"Paul Finebaum is out of his mind," Griffin said. "He couldn't be more wrong."

Why RG3's 24-team model isn't what Finebaum fears

Finebaum has been consistent and forceful in his opposition. Appearing on "Get Up," he called a 24-team field "the worst possibility in the history of this game," warning it would "devalue, dilute, and perhaps destroy the greatest football season of them all."

He has also cited Stewart Mandel's argument that a 20-team playoff would "destroy the soul of college football," and told listeners he didn't think that framing was strong enough.

Griffin's counterargument rests on three pillars.

The 24 team College Football Playoff SHOULDN’T allow any 4 loss teams in.



My 24 team College Football playoff criteria:



-4 losses eliminates you from qualification

-10 Auto bids for ALL FBS Conference Champions with less than 4 losses

-14 at Large bids for highest ranked… pic.twitter.com/0rCzEYv4nt — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 20, 2026

First, a November Madness bubble race: under his model, teams ranked 15 through 30 would be playing de facto elimination games late in the season to squeeze into the bracket, turning what are currently meaningless November Saturdays for dozens of programs into genuine must-wins.

Second, the top eight seeds earn a first-round bye, which Griffin argues makes late regular season games more consequential, not less. Ohio State and Michigan would still be fighting for something concrete in late November, competing for home-field advantage and rest.

Third, all 16 top seeds would host campus playoff games, bringing millions in local revenue and competitive stakes that teams would be unwilling to sacrifice by coasting.

The four-loss rule is the key differentiator

The cornerstone of Griffin's proposal is a hard cutoff: no team with four or more losses qualifies, no exceptions. Every FBS conference champion with three or fewer losses receives an automatic bid, up to 10 across the league, with 14 at-large spots filled by the highest-ranked remaining teams. Any conference champion that finishes with four losses forfeits its automatic bid, which rolls over into an additional at-large spot.

The CFP will remain at 12 teams for the 2026 season, its third in a row, with the long-term format still unsettled between the competing interests of the Power Four conferences. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has continued to push the 24-team model, while SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has held at 16, an impasse that kept the field at 12 for the upcoming season.

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made several comments about a possible expansion of the playoff field, and RG3 offered a counterargument regarding its structure. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Griffin pointed to last season as proof that his model works in practice. Western Michigan, Duke and Boise State all won conference titles but would have been disqualified under his four-loss rule, freeing those spots for ranked at-large teams.

The resulting 24-team field, he argued, would have featured a far more credible bracket, with the national championship game played no later than the second week of January.

Who would have qualified for a 24-team playoff under RG3's criteria?

Under Griffin's model applied to last season, three conference champions would have been immediately disqualified. Duke won the ACC at 9-5. Boise State took the Mountain West at 9-5. Western Michigan claimed the MAC with four losses. All three would have been out, and their automatic bids would have converted to at-large spots.

That left six qualifying conference champions: Indiana, Georgia, Texas Tech, Tulane, James Madison and Kennesaw State. With 18 at-large bids to fill, the bracket would have expanded to include Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, BYU, Texas, Vanderbilt, Utah, USC, Arizona, Michigan, Virginia, Houston and North Texas.

How would seeding work out in this scenario?

Working from the final CFP rankings as the primary guide, with conference champions slotted in where their ranking warrants and unranked auto-bid teams placed at the bottom of the bracket, here is how the full 24-team field likely seeds out.

Indiana at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Georgia at No. 3 and Texas Tech at No. 4 hold the top four seeds and first-round byes. Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oklahoma round out the bye seeds at five through eight, meaning all eight top seeds match the actual CFP rankings exactly.

Former Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall led the Green Wave to the playoffs last year. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The campus-hosting bracket seeds nine through 16 would read Alabama, Miami, BYU, Notre Dame, Texas, Vanderbilt, Utah and USC. From 17 through 24, the at-large teams ranked just outside the top 16 fill in first: Arizona at 17, Michigan at 18, Virginia at 19, Houston at 20 and North Texas at 21.

That leaves three unranked auto-bid conference champions, Tulane, James Madison and Kennesaw State, slotted 22 through 24 in some order.

Tulane, as the AAC champion with the strongest resume of the three, would likely earn the 22 seed, James Madison at 23 and Kennesaw State at 24 as the smallest program in the field. The bottom three seeds are the clearest judgment calls in the whole bracket, and a formal committee would almost certainly weigh strength of schedule before locking those spots in.