College Football's No. 4 Recruit Turning Heads Across Three Power Programs

One of the nation’s brand new five-star recruits is expectedly getting swamped with attention from some of college football’s biggest marquee programs, and now after receiving his new designation, an elite trio is taking a big step forward.

Now named among the five-stars in a burgeoning 2028 recruiting class, No. 2 ranked Louisville (Ky.) defensive lineman Kellen Hall is looking forward to a very busy summer of visits to major schools, but three have emerged as early front runners.

Early schools to watch

“The Sooners are the current favorite. The Buckeyes are a front-runner, and the Aggies have been coming on strong,” Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong said.

Oklahoma

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Brent Venables’ program may have the single strongest relationship with Hall than any other school at this early stage in his recruiting process, emerging as one of the earliest Power Four schools to extend an offer, and he took an unofficial visit in early March.

Another visit to Norman is reportedly expected from Hall on June 5.

Analysts clearly view the Sooners as the favorite, with an overwhelming 84.7 percent likelihood of eventually earning his commitment, but those one-sided numbers have a history of tilting the other way as recruits often make sudden changes in their thinking.

Ohio State

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Four days after meeting the Sooners, the five-star lineman will be in Columbus to get a look at the Buckeyes’ operation on June 9.

Ryan Day and his staff already have two 2028 commitments on the board, including an elite defensive lineman after getting a verbal from No. 6 prospect Jameer Whyce.

Hall was in attendance at the Under Armour camp in Ohio early this month, offering some kind words for the program and especially defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

Texas A&M

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College football’s current No. 1 recruiting class in 2027 is getting an early start on its 2028 haul, centered around building a relationship with the defensive lineman that will culminate in a personal visit on June 2.

Hall expressed enthusiasm for the Aggies program not only as a football factory, but a place where he can grow personally.

“A defensive system [and] scheme that has produced top draft picks along the defensive line. Strong player-coach relationships, and how players are developed both as a player and as a person,” Hall said of the school in recent comments to Texas A&M On SI.

Other schools in the mix

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As expected, a prospect of Hall’s potential and elite ranking is not limiting himself to just the three perceived front runners, noting himself there are about 10 schools he is currently giving close attention to.

Texas is set to host Hall in Austin for a meet on May 31, one that will follow his visit with Tennessee coming up this weekend.

Oregon is scheduled to have a visit with Hall on June 17, currently listed as his last scheduled meetup as of now.

Hall has also named Miami, Kentucky, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss among his early interests.

An elite DL prospect

Hailed as one of America’s top overall recruits in the 2028 class, Hall is coming off a defining performance at the Rivals Camp in Nashville, Tenn., and emerged as the No. 4 overall player at any position when the outlet unveiled its list of the 300 best recruits.

A versatile two-way lineman with a basketball background in addition to football pedigree, Hall projects as a massive upside front line rusher with elite athleticism and advanced body control.

Now the race is on among college football’s best names to make a good early impression.

(Rivals)