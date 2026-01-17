Much like other featured players in this national championship, Rueben Bain has had a dominant College Football Playoff run. Teams at the top of the draft will consider him an instant boost to their pass rush. Indiana’s offense presents a unique challenge for the Miami pass rush. Bain’s performance on Monday night can change perceptions of his draft status. Here’s how.

Pursuit

Bain’s relentless pressure against Trinidad Chambliss, Julian Sayin, and Marcel Reed caused a lot of scrambling in Miami’s playoff games. The play of other Miami defensive linemen like Akheem Mesidor and Ahmad Moten Sr helped clean up these plays. Overall, pursuit to the quarterback is a team effort. Unlike Chambliss and Reed, Mendoza is a quarterback who won’t escape out the back of the pocket.

Bain has struggled at times pursuing quarterbacks across the field. It’s not that he doesn’t have the tools to get sacks. It’s more that Bain possesses the tools to pressure, but struggles at times at the transition to the quarterback. He isn’t the bendiest edge rusher due to a lack of overall balance. When he wins with his hands, which happens often, he can wall off the pocket and force the quarterback to move.

Mendoza moves differently. He won’t be afraid to step up versus pressure or hang in the pocket an extra beat. This is a more common quarterbacking process in the pros where ball distribution is emphasized. We will get to see Bain operate against this type of player for the first time. Some nice reps showing his bend into the pocket and ability to take down the quarterback would help his case.

Details in traffic

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain is a stout run defender. He holds up well against tackles on the edge, and can rip his way to the interior when necessary. However, there are some struggles on tape in traffic against inside runs. He isn’t the longest edge player. Sometimes double teams are overwhelming for Bain. Too often, he seems to misjudge whether to hold his leverage or disengage.

The positive side of this is Bain can do both. He’s strong and competitive. Bain needs these reps against a challenging downhill run game to prepare for the NFL. I’m looking for his ability to see his gap, stay in the gap, and make the play despite bodies around him. Consistency in this area will grow trust in his day one ability to start on early downs.