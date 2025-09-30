SEC College Football Playoff: favorites, contenders, dreamers in Week 6
As the SEC seeks to return the CFP title to its most familiar home, the slate of CFP hopefuls is an ever-changing lot. With four or perhaps five SEC teams looking to get into the CFP field, here's a rundown of where the 10 SEC contenders currently stack up, heading into Week 6.
Favorites
Ole Miss
This is heady company for the Rebels, but off a 5-0 start, Ole Miss looks like the SEC team with the most likely CFP trip ahead. ESPN's FPI numbers find the Rebels with a 68.5% shot at the Playoff, just out of first place. Outside of Ole Miss's game at Georgia on October 18th, the Rebs figure to be favored in every other game for the remainder of the season.
Alabama
Welcome back to the Tide, who ESPN projects with a 69% shot at an FPI berth off their takedown of Georgia. Most of the toughest remaining games on the Tide's schedule are at home, including Vandy, Tennessee, and LSU. What a difference a week makes, as the Tide stack up well for the rest of the year.
The Contenders
Georgia
Despite taking their first home loss in 34 games, the Bulldogs still fit well into the CFP picture. Georgia has home games with Ole Miss and Texas, and otherwise, has a pretty smooth go of things. FPI gives Georgia a 56% Playoff chance and the league's third-best shot at ending up in the national championship game.
Texas A&M
The Aggies are looking at a 56.1% Playoff chance, but have a slightly tougher road than the teams in front of them. Their trips to LSU and Texas (and Missouri, for that matter) are all on the road. For that matter, Mississippi State is pretty feisty Week 6 opponent.
Texas
The Longhorns haven't played a competitive game since Week 1, but are still basically a coin flip as a Playoff proposition (51.2% chance). Texas has to go to Georgia, but could well be 8-1 heading into that game. Texas A&M in the finale is at home, which could set the state for an epic battle between those teams.
Tennessee
The Vols avoided a loss that really could have crumpled their CFP chances, and are still in good shape. At Alabama on October 18th is certainly a trial, but Oklahoma and Vandy in Knoxville are probably the two toughest games after that. Tennessee shapes up well to go 10-2. Although FPI gives them just a 29% Playoff chance, that schedule makes the CFP a reality.
Dreamers
Oklahoma
The 4-0 Sooners have a shot, but the shot is probably contingent on getting John Mateer back as quickly as a fully as possible. It's a brutal schedule for Oklahoma and if QB is indeed out for weeks and weeks, it's a very fuzzy CFP dream.
Vanderbilt
Yes, they're 5-0. Yes, ESPN gives them a 42.6% Playoff chance. But this is still Vanderbilt and on Saturday, the SEC's laws of depth will probably kick in and give the team that's been a great story a healthy sized dose of reality. LSU, Missouri, Texas, and Tennessee are all ahead. Vandy has plenty of work left to do.
Missouri
Similarly, 5-0 Missouri has a reasonable (34.8%) shot at the Playoff. But the Tigers haven't really played good competition yet. Alabama will end that streak in Week 7, and games against Vandy, Texas A&M, and at Oklahoma near the end of season remain. Missouri could indeed elevate its game, but there's a lot of question marks around this team.
LSU
The 4-1 Tigers have struggled offensively all season and it finally bit them. They do have Texas A&M and road trips to Alabama and Oklahoma (in the season finale) ahead, and have faded to a 23.4% Playoff shot per FPI. Circle that October 25th game with A&M as a chance to get their mojo back.