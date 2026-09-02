SEC Faces Unprecedented Decision Amid LSU Expulsion Controversy

The SEC is suddenly facing an unprecedented crisis over whether former NFL players can return to college football, a controversy so severe it has raised the previously unthinkable prospect of possibly expelling a member school.

And not just any member school — but LSU, one of the SEC’s most recognizable brands.

It’s not what Lane Kiffin or LSU wanted the talk to center around heading into his first season as the school’s head football coach, but it remains an open question as the program finds itself in a bad way with its conference.

Expulsion? Really?

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Frustration among other SEC members at LSU’s actions has grown intense in the ongoing confusion that followed a recent court ruling that former pros could return to college.

Reports describe discussions of extreme measures the conference could take should the court continue to extend its protections of the ex-pros: membership probation, refusal by individual schools to schedule or play LSU, a possible federal lawsuit, and yes, even potentially expulsion.

While parting ways with LSU may seem like the nuclear option right now, the mere discussion of such a possibility underscores the depth of the rift between the two sides over the matter.

Historically, the SEC has never expelled a member school. Sewanee in 1940, Georgia Tech in 1964, and Tulane in 1966 left voluntarily amid disagreements over scholarships, over-signing, and the balance between academics and sports.

The only close modern parallel is Temple’s ejection from the Big East in 2004 for competitive decline, a far cry from the situation LSU faces.

How did it come to this?

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At the heart of the dispute is a wave of court rulings that have upended eligibility norms, with dozens of players securing temporary restraining orders against the NCAA that allowed them to return for what will be a fifth year of eligibility.

LSU and new head coach Lane Kiffin moved aggressively, targeting players who had signed with NFL teams or appeared on preseason rosters.

Then the SEC responded swiftly. Conference presidents and athletic directors adopted a policy barring member schools from rostering athletes who had declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA draft without properly withdrawing, who signed pro contracts, or appeared on pro rosters, with Greg Sankey given sweeping powers to enforce the rule.

Penalties that were later approved by a 15-0 vote – with LSU notably abstaining – included a half-season suspension for an offending head coach, a fine equal to 50 percent of the sport’s operating budget, and loss of SEC voting rights.

The court intervenes again

In response to the SEC’s move, a judge in Louisiana then expanded the temporary restraining order to specifically include the SEC and Sankey, blocking the conference from enforcing its own sanctions against schools using the protected players.

The SEC has stated it will comply with the order for now, but plans to contest the matter at a hearing this week, defending its rights as a voluntary association.

This couldn’t possibly happen, right?

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The idea that the SEC would kick out LSU, one of college football’s most beloved and valuable brands, would set an epic precedent arguably unknown in sports history, one so great that frankly it’s impossible to see it happening.

But this week’s hearing will determine whether the temporary order becomes a preliminary injunction, potentially forcing the SEC to decide how far it is willing to go to protect its competitive and philosophical boundaries.

For now, the standoff leaves the SEC navigating its most serious internal crisis in decades.