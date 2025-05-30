SEC sets fine for rushing field, court at $500,000 in major change
SEC football and basketball fans better think twice before they storm the field or court going forward, otherwise it could cost their schools a bundle.
The conference set the penalty for field and court storming at $500,000, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at the end of the league’s spring meetings.
Sankey’s decision eliminates the former system of escalating fines and instead will charge schools the highest fee under the previous format.
“The motivation was, ‘field rushing is field rushing, the first time or the 18th time,’” Sankey said.
“The random nature of, if you’re the one getting rushed, it doesn’t feel good. It might be the first time there, but it might be your sixth time in a row, literally.”
Under the previous system, SEC schools were fined $100,000 for the first rushing offense, then $250,000 for the second, and then $500,000 for any other incidents after that.
The SEC has the authority to waive the fine if the visiting team and game officials are allowed to safely return to their respective locker rooms before fans enter the field or court.
Fans spilling out of the stands and taking over the field after signature wins is one of college football’s historic spectacles, but the practice has increased somewhat in recent years.
Ole Miss faced a $350,000 fine after fans charged the field following the Rebels’ statement win over Georgia last season.
LSU paid a quarter-million dollar fine after its fans invaded the field after an emotional overtime victory against Ole Miss.
Vanderbilt was forced to pay up that highest $500,000 payment to the SEC after fans entered the playing area after a historic win over Alabama.
