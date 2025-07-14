Netflix reveals trailer for 'SEC Football: Any Given Saturday' series
In the weeks before the start of the 2025 college football season, streaming giant Netflix has revealed its official trailer for its forthcoming SEC football docuseries.
“SEC Football: Any Given Saturday” will debut on Aug. 5 and provide fans with an exclusive, first-hand look at key games from last year.
Viewers will be able to “witness the unparalleled pressure, commitment, and raw emotion it takes to be a D1 football player in college football’s leading conference,” Netflix says.
The show will highlight key moments from the 2024 SEC football season and “provide unfiltered access to coaches and players in college football’s most dominant conference and giving an exclusive look at key matchups throughout the season.”
Players like Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, and Florida quarterback D.J. Lagway were featured in the program, as were Paul Finebaum and LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
Netflix said all 16 SEC football programs were invited to take part in the program.
Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Missouri appeared to decline that offer, but one other marquee school accepted the invite, as cameras were able to catch behind-the-scenes moments as Tennessee made a run for the College Football Playoff.
"Viewers will ride along on the team buses, sit in on locker-room speeches, drop in on barbershop banter, and witness the grind it takes to be a D1 athlete in the nation’s most competitive football culture," Netflix said in the announcement.
"Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a lapsed alum, or just curious what life is really like inside college football’s most elite conference, the series brings unmatched access to the culture, commitment, and chaos of SEC football. It’s as much about the grind and emotion as it is about touchdowns and trophies."
