Nick Saban arrival at SEC Media Days delayed for funny reason
Nick Saban is arguably the most famous face in college football even after his retirement, but the former Alabama head coach was still stopped by a security guard when going to SEC Media Days this year as a member of the media.
The reason? He didn't have his credentials.
"I've never worn a credential in my life, and was always for 17 years able to get into SEC Media Days without a credential. I had to go back to my room today and get my credential to get in," Saban recalled to ESPN.
That's life as a member of the media, even when you're Nick Saban and you hold the NCAA's all-time record with seven national championships.
Despite stepping away from football as a coach, Saban is still very much around the game after taking a position as an analyst with "College GameDay," ESPN's flagship college football program.
Plus, he's also still with the Alabama football program, working as an advisor to the team, according to athletic director Greg Byrne.
Saban retired from coaching after leading Alabama to six national championships and helping turn the Crimson Tide into the most accomplished college football program of the 21st century, and arguably in the sport's entire history.
Now, he'll bring the insight and experience he cultivated during that legendary run to TV screens this fall.
-
