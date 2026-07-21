SEC Media Days: Biggest Takeaways From the Opening Day of the 2026 Event

SEC Media Days kicked off Monday in Tampa, Florida, marking the first time the event has been held in the Sunshine State.

Commissioner Greg Sankey opened the morning with his annual state of the conference address, and four programs, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee, sent coaches and players to the podium to preview the 2026 season.

A few storylines stood out above the rest.

Sankey admits SEC breakaway talk is "real"

Sankey rarely says much when he says a lot, but he gave reporters something concrete early on. Asked directly whether the SEC has discussed separating from the NCAA if federal name, image and likeness legislation fails to pass, Sankey did not dodge the question.

"They're real," Sankey said. "People have talked about that. They've opined about the frustrations that bring them to the point of saying we should look at something significantly different."

The latest Protect College Sports Act discussions include a proposed 19-team cap and a five-year independent requirement for schools changing power leagues, per @RossDellenger.



The Big Ten currently has 18 members and the SEC has 16. pic.twitter.com/kAzQZNy76K — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 20, 2026

Sankey also addressed the push for the Protect College Sports Act, saying any national rules need to actually hold up in court.

"If Congress establishes national rules, individuals and organizations who comply with those rules should not be subject to litigation simply for following the law," he said. The SEC wants federal cover from lawsuits, and Sankey made clear that patience with the current patchwork of state laws is wearing thin.

Sankey defends nine-game conference schedule, takes shot at CFP

For the first time in league history, SEC teams will play nine conference games this season instead of eight. Sankey spent a good chunk of his morning defending that decision and making the case that it should carry weight with the College Football Playoff selection committee.

"The nine-game schedule reflects confidence in our universities, our student-athletes and our football programs," Sankey said. "It preserves great rivalries, historic rivalries, many of which are played every year. It creates more compelling conference matchups."

But Sankey also revealed some real friction with the people who actually pick the playoff field. He told reporters the conference had "an unsatisfactory conversation with members of the College Football Playoff staff and some of their advisers in Destin."

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz said what he believes is a shared concern among SEC coaches: the nine-game schedule will be a serious challenge. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A pointed word choice from a commissioner who rarely airs frustration in public. The SEC is betting that a tougher schedule will pay off in the committee's eyes, but whether the committee agrees is what still has Sankey uneasy.

Not everyone in the building was fully sold on the schedule change either, as Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, never one to hold back, said the extra game is already a hot topic among his fellow coaches.

"We're all saying it. I think we're all saying it when we look at our schedules," Drinkwitz said. "It's going to be a real challenge."

Drinkwitz also got a surprise of his own Monday when he learned his rivalry game against Arkansas is moving off its usual late season spot. "The Arkansas game moving, it was a surprise to me," he said. "I've always enjoyed that being a rivalry at the end of the year."

Tennessee's quarterback battle still has no winner

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is entering his sixth season in Knoxville and still does not have a starting quarterback. Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and true freshman Faizon Brandon are competing for the job, and Heupel made clear in Tampa that fall camp will decide it, not anything said at a podium in July.

"I think that guy, like everybody else, has to earn it in front of their peers," Heupel said.

This will be the fifth different starting quarterback in five years for Heupel, a pattern he has grown used to navigating. "I know much is going to be made about our quarterback situation as we come in, starting our fifth different quarterback in five years," Heupel said.

Tennessee quarterbacks, from left, Ryan Staub (17), George MacIntyre (15), Mason Phillips (13) and Faizon Brandon (11) during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We've done that historically. At some point, I'm going to have the opportunity to come back here with a returning starter at quarterback."

Heupel was also asked what actually separates the two young passers. "I don't think there is just one thing at the quarterback position," he said. "That guy's got his hands on the football every single play. You have to learn how to take care and manage the game. Catastrophic plays are the difference in this league."

Will Stein says Kentucky wins "because of me"

Kentucky enters the season with a new coach and a new attitude, and Will Stein ensured everyone in Tampa knew it. The former Oregon offensive coordinator was asked why he believes he can win big in Lexington, and his answer needed no follow-up.

"I think because of me, to be honest," Stein said. "I know what it takes. I've seen it at the highest levels. I know what it takes to recruit at this level. You've got to believe, man. You've got to put the ball down and play."

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein expects to be a difference-maker for a program that has won 10 games just four times in school history. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stein takes over a program coming off back-to-back losing seasons, and he made clear his ambitions go beyond just calling plays.

"My goal now isn't to be the best play caller in the country and all that," Stein said. "It really isn't my job, and my goal is to be the best head coach in the country."

Venables says Oklahoma's locker room has never been stronger

Brent Venables enters year five in Norman off a 10-3 season and a College Football Playoff appearance, and he spent his time in Tampa pointing to the leadership in his locker room as the biggest difference for 2026.

"The depth of the leadership we have in our locker room right now is as good as we've had, better than we've probably had here in the five years at Oklahoma," Venables said.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Taylor Wein (44) will be one of the leaders of the Sooners' front seven. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback John Mateer, defensive end Taylor Wein and offensive guard Eddy Pierre-Louis represented the Sooners on stage, and Venables did not hold back on what he still wants fixed after last season's running game struggles.

"Make no mistake, we've got a lot of improvement to do there offensively speaking, in being able to run the football," Venables said. "We have to run it a heck of a lot better than we did a year ago."