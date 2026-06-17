SEC Powerhouse Predicted to Have One of College Football's Top Secondaries

A lot of eyes will be on the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Kalen DeBoer in 2026.

DeBoer is entering his third year in Tuscaloosa, and while there was improvement this past season, he still hasn't lived up to the Alabama standard. In Year 1, DeBoer went 9-4 and did not make the College Football Playoff.

In Year 2, the team bounced back by going 11-4, making the SEC Championship Game and returning to the College Football Playoff. However, the Crimson Tide would lose 38-3 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals, after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round.

Alabama's Playoff Expectations

So now, Alabama fans are anxiously waiting to see if DeBoer can live up to the standard that Bear Bryant and Nick Saban have set, which is championship or bust. While there are a lot of question marks offensively, especially at quarterback, there is one thing in his favor: Having one of the top secondaries in the sport.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) tackles Indiana Hoosiers tight end Riley Nowakowski (37). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Just talking about their strengths going into this season," 247 Sports' Alex Scarborough said on 'The Paul Finebaum Show.' "I think the secondary just continues to look like one of the better position groups in the country. You returned basically all four starters."

Alabama's Secondary Strength

As Scarborough mentioned, the Crimson Tide returns several key starters, which will likely go a long way in determining how good the secondary can be.

Cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee returned, as well as safeties Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard. Having these guys back should help bolster the defense.

That should be a big step in DeBoer getting the Crimson Tide back on the mountain top. Because when Saban was at Alabama, the defenses struck fear into their opponents. They were great in the front seven, but Saban's specialty was the secondary. That was a big part of what made the whole system go.

Pass Rush Key Factor

Now, teams can have a great secondary, but if they can't get after the passer, it won't matter. So, that's what Alabama is going to have to be able to do.

They have to figure out ways to rush the passer and stop the run, to make teams have to throw at these guys. If they can do that, we could see the return of some elite defenses in Tuscaloosa.

Ultimately, Alabama's 2026 outlook will be decided by whether its defense can recreate the dominance of past championship teams.

If the pass rush develops enough to let the secondary play aggressively, the Crimson Tide could re-enter title contention, but if not, the pressure on DeBoer will only intensify.