SEC powerhouse tops college football viewership through Week 8
Through eight weeks of the college football season, national interest has soared to levels unseen in years. Nielsen’s latest Big Data + Panel ratings show that the sport continues to thrive, with seven Week 8 matchups ranking among the ten most-watched live sports broadcasts across all networks. College football’s audience remains strong even against the NFL and MLB postseason, and no conference has benefitted more than the SEC.
Leading the way is Alabama, averaging 7.92 million viewers per game. The Crimson Tide’s resurgence under Kalen DeBoer, combined with early-season matchups against Florida State and Georgia, has placed them at the top of the national viewership chart. Two of the five most-watched games of the season have featured Alabama, including their opening loss to the Seminoles and their primetime win over Georgia. Quarterback Ty Simpson’s steady climb into Heisman contention has only fueled that national spotlight.
Behind Alabama is a familiar group of college football heavyweights. Tennessee ranks second with 7.80 million viewers per game, followed closely by Georgia at 7.60 million. Each of those programs has featured in multiple ABC broadcast windows that drew more than 10 million viewers. The SEC’s depth, star power, and consistently competitive matchups have once again proven to be the biggest driver of college football ratings through midseason.
Alabama Leads as SEC Dominates College Football Ratings
While Alabama’s national pull remains unmatched, the rest of the top ten reflects the conference’s widespread influence. Texas sits fourth at 6.88 million viewers after its record-setting Week 1 clash against Ohio State drew 16.6 million, the most-watched noon kickoff in history. Oklahoma rounds out the top five with 6.29 million, boosted by marquee wins over Michigan and Texas.
LSU holds sixth at 6.14 million viewers, having played in four games topping 5.9 million. Ohio State ranks seventh at 6.11 million, the Big Ten’s highest entry, after its dominant start under quarterback Julian Sayin.
Miami, Florida, and Notre Dame complete the top ten, each with strong national followings and multiple primetime appearances that drew more than 6 million viewers.
ABC has aired eight of the ten most-watched games this year, underscoring its hold on the college football market. The network’s SEC matchups continue to anchor weekly viewership, setting a pace that could make 2025 one of the sport’s most-watched seasons ever.