Ty Simpson receives blunt advice from NFL Draft experts after Georgia loss

Ty Simpson looked like the best quarterback in college football for much of the season, but his most recent output has NFL Draft gurus rethinking their big boards and could cause a shift in the national quarterback rankings heading into draft season.

Simpson emerged as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall in 2026, but his play since then, culminating in Alabama’s loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, revealed a marked decline in production.

Stay in school, draft experts warn

Now, the new consensus among the experts is that Simpson should stay in school.

“Simpson needs more time in college ,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler simply stated in a blunt assessment of the Alabama quarterback’s draft prospects.

Veteran draft analyst Todd McShay has not wavered in believing Simpson has credible future possibilities in the NFL, but also noted that he should probably wait.

“My stance on him and his NFL potential has not changed. My stance has become firm on this, though: he needs to go back to school ,” McShay said.

But an interesting question emerges from that point. What school?

How it affects the national QB picture

Simpson has already demonstrated a loyalty to Alabama, waiting his turn during the Jalen Milroe era until he finally got the nod heading into the 2025 season.

But this time around, with 13 games under his belt and other QBs waiting behind him, would he remain at Alabama next season, or take his chances on the transfer portal?

Simpson has until the middle of January to enter the draft, and the portal will be open from Jan. 2-16 for Alabama players to enter.

The Crimson Tide’s quarterback room could get a little crowded if they feel pressure to turn to five-star recruit Keelon Russell instead going forward.

If so, that could result in a transfer portal bonanza from schools in the market for a proven quarterback to make offers to Simpson to sign with them instead.

Or on the other hand, if Simpson stays at Alabama, is there a chance that either Russell or Austin Mack, another QB on the roster, decides to test the portal?

These are the questions schools face in the transfer and NIL eras.

Alabama star’s production has dipped

Simpson ranked 10th in college football in passer rating while completing over 70 percent of his passes, but dipped to 90th in that category while hitting 58 percent of his throws over his last six appearances.

That shift in output came against better defenses, as Simpson played better against defenses that ranked outside the top 25 in efficiency, and struggled against opponents that placed in the top 15 in that category.

“I’ve seen enough flaws from the accuracy to when his process is rushed,” McShay said.

He added: “There is work to be done, whether it’s from protection of the football, five-straight games with fumbles inside the pocket. Ball carriage. The deep ball accuracy.”

Simpson has quite a decision to make after Alabama ends its run in the playoff. And thanks to the structure of the transfer portal, what he decides could have national implications.

