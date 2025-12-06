Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Championship Week college football

Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend, planting their flag in the South in anticipation of the big showdown between Georgia and Alabama in the SEC Championship Game as part of the wider Championship Saturday festivities.

The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Dec. 6 ahead of the showdown between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs and the other conference championship games across the country.

What's on for Championship Week college football

Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So much depends on what happens today, with slots in the College Football Playoff still up for the grabs and the selection committee keeping a very close eye on these games.

Alabama and Georgia play in a decisive rematch for the SEC championship, with the former trying to stay inside the bubble as a loss could put them out, and the latter likely staying in the playoff either way, but looking to give Kirby Smart a rare win over Bama.

Over in the Big Ten, the battle between Ohio State and Indiana will decide the No. 1 overall seed in the playoff, with the loser dipping lower than they prefer, but still well within the top dozen.

Texas Tech already dominated BYU a couple weeks ago, but now they meet for the Big 12 championship, with the Red Raiders in no matter what but looking for a first-round bye, while the Cougars need to win this or be kept out of the playoff for good.

As for the ACC... the conference itself could be looking at being left out of the College Football Playoff if underdog Duke takes out Virginia. If that happens, the selectors would take a second Group of Five team.

College GameDay in 2025

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN and College GameDay were on site for another consequential Big Ten game last weekend, as Ohio State made a statement in a dominant win against Michigan to stay undefeated.

That result was a rare positive for road teams whenever College GameDay has been on campus this season, as home teams fell to 10-4 this year.

Week 14: Ann Arbor, Mich... Ohio State def. Michigan, 27-9

Week 13: Eugene, Ore... Oregon def. USC, 42-27

Week 12: Pittsburgh, Pa... Notre Dame def. Pittsburgh, 37-15

Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7

Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14

Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10

Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35

Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20

Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14

Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24

Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7

Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41

Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12

Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7

How to watch College GameDay today

When: Sat., Dec. 6

Where: Atlanta, Ga.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams