SEC Sets New Standard With Historic NFL Draft Achievement in 2026

For the 20th consecutive year, the SEC led all conferences in NFL draft selections. But 2026 was not just another year at the top.

The conference finished with 87 total picks, breaking its own record of 79 set just one year prior. That is more players drafted from a single conference than any other in NFL draft history.

The headline number alone tells only part of the story. The SEC built this record round by round, bottom to top, and it did so even while trailing the Big Ten after day one.

SEC's record-breaking 2026 NFL Draft run

The conference entered Saturday with 36 draft picks and added 51 more throughout the final four rounds. That back-end surge is where the depth of the SEC separates itself from every other conference in college football.

Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak became the record-setter as the conference's 80th selection when the Tennessee Titans drafted him at No. 225 overall. It was a fitting moment: a late-round pick, from a newer SEC member, crossing a threshold no conference had ever reached.

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane was the first SEC player drafted on Thursday, going to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 6 overall. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Big Ten had a strong first round with 10 picks to the SEC's seven. That marked just the second time in the last 16 years the SEC did not lead after day one. It did not matter. Rounds two through seven belonged to the South.

Alabama and Texas A&M each had 10 players drafted, tying for second nationally behind Ohio State's 11. LSU, Florida and Oklahoma each contributed seven picks, underscoring that the SEC's production is not concentrated at the top, it runs 16 programs deep.

Why the SEC's 20-year draft streak matters nationally

The natural pushback is conference expansion. Texas and Oklahoma joined the SEC in 2024, and their combined draft output has contributed meaningfully to the surge. In 2025, those two programs alone combined for 14 draft picks, and without them, the SEC would have only tied its previous record rather than broken it.

That is a fair point, but it does not diminish what is happening. The SEC set a record with 65 players selected in 2021, tied it in 2022, came close in 2023 with 62, and saw "only" 59 go in 2024 before exploding back in 2025. The consistency, at scale, is unmatched.

Most NFL players drafted by conference since 2007:



2026: SEC

2025: SEC

2024: SEC

2023: SEC

2022: SEC

2021: SEC

2020: SEC

2019: SEC

2018: SEC

2017: SEC

2016: SEC

2015: SEC

2014: SEC

2013: SEC

2012: SEC

2011: SEC

2010: SEC

2009: SEC

2008: SEC

2007: SEC pic.twitter.com/6Z7iQIbScD — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 25, 2026

The SEC has averaged over 50 selections per draft since 2006, and only once in the last 25 years has another conference sent 50 or more players to the NFL in a single draft.

No conference has ever done this for this long and the 2026 NFL Draft only made the argument harder to counter.