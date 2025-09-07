Seven Angriest Fan Bases After Week 2
Just two weeks into the season and already several fan bases are having to adjust expectations and compromise optimism -- or worse.
No season is lost two weeks in, not anymore in the expanded College Football Playoff era, but the patience of a fan base certainly can be exasperated in short order.
We break down the seven fan bases most frustrated coming out of college football's second full week of action.
1. Florida
Few coaches have endured a longer residency on the hot seat than fourth-year Florida coach Billy Napier, who has just one winning season in his tenure (8-5 last year) and now is fully back in the crosshairs of fan frustration after his No. 13-ranked Gators lost 18-16 to USF at home Saturday.
This was supposed to be one of the most winnable games on a loaded schedule for the Gators, who have eight opponents presently ranked in the AP poll still to play. This was simply a game Florida-- as 18.5-point favorites -- couldn't afford to lose, and worse, it did so in sloppy fashion.
Florida was protecting a one-point lead when it got the ball back with under 3 minutes to play a chance to seal an ugly win, but its offense went three-and-out while burning only 27 seconds off the clock. The Gators' defense then imploded -- with a pass interference penalty followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as defensive lineman Brendan Bett was ejected for spitting on a USF offensive lineman. Eventually, USF's Nico Gramatica connected on a game-winning 20-yard field goal to seize the upset.
This was already set to be a make-or-break year for Napier, but Florida fans weren't expecting to be faced with questions about his future just two weeks into the season.
2. Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech dropped to 0-2 with its 44-20 loss to Vanderbilt at home, in which it squandered a 10-point halftime lead and watched the Commodores score 34 unanswered points in the second half.
Whatever hope remained for coach Brent Pry entering his fourth season with the program is fading fast if not fully extinguished.
The Hokies have yet to beat a Power 4 non-conference opponent in Pry's entire tenure and how now lost to Vanderbilt in back-to-back seasons.
3. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State took its worst loss of the Mike Gundy Era on Saturday in the form of a 69-3 beatdown from No. 6 Oregon.
Per the AP, it was the biggest losing margin for the Cowboys in more than a century and they've now lost 10 of their last 11 games dating back to last season.
It didn't help matters that Gundy took shots during the week at Oregon's budget and the money it has spent on its roster, with Ducks coach Dan Lanning saying postgame Saturday, "It never hurts when somebody pours gasoline on the fire" in regard to his motivated squad piling up 631 yards of offense.
After a 3-9 finish last season, it's fair to wonder if Oklahoma State is careening toward rock bottom after a successful two-decade run under Gundy.
4. UCLA
It's really looking like UCLA lost its unofficial trade of quarterbacks with Tennessee, as high-profile transfer Nico Iamaleava struggled again for the Bruins this week in a 30-23 loss to UNLV.
Iamaleavea threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 and a score, but he faltered in the biggest moment in throwing an interception in the final minute with the Bruins driving for a potential game-tying score.
Meanwhile, the quarterback UCLA let leave to make room for Iamaleava, Joey Aguilar, is lighting it up for the 2-0 Vols.
To be fair, UCLA's issues go beyond Iamaleavea. The Bruins racked up 14 penalties for 129 yards and lost the turnover battle 2-0 Saturday while getting outplayed by a Group of Five opponent.
5. Clemson
After Clemson's season-opening loss to LSU, coach Dabo Swinney gave his team a failing grade of 58, which begs the question of what did his Tigers deserve Saturday?
Clemson ultimately beat Troy, 27-16, but as 31-point favorites the Tigers gave up the first 16 points and trailed into the third quarter before rallying to salvage a victory. They opened the game with three punts, a fumble and an interception in their first five possessions.
Ultimately, Clemson is 1-1 with a pretty favorable schedule ahead.
Depending on what happens to SMU in the rankings after its loss this weekend (Clemson hosts the Mustangs on Oct. 18), it's possible the Tigers don't play another ranked opponent until Nov. 8 vs. Florida State.
But the Tigers haven't looked like the top-10 team they were billed to be, and the offense in particular hasn't come close to resembling the high-scoring talent-loaded group most expected.
6. Iowa
All offseason, Iowa fans were sold on the idea that the Hawkeyes might have their best offense in years with the addition of transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski, who led South Dakota State to two FCS national champions and was one of the most productive players at that level the last few years.
Instead, the Hawkeyes look like the same frustrating offensive team they so often do.
Gronowski passed for just 83 yards and an interception with 37 rushing yards and a touchdown in Iowa's 16-13 loss to No. 16 Iowa State on Saturday. Through two games, he's passed for a total of 127 yards and the Hawkeyes ranked second-to-last nationally in passing.
7. Stanford
It's not that anyone expected Stanford to upset BYU this week -- it's that the 27-3 loss Saturday was another glaring reminder of how far away the Cardinal is from being a competitive college football program.
Stanford managed just 161 total offensive yards, including 19 rushing yards. The team is now 0-2, lacks any discernible identity and is led by an interim head coach in Frank Reich.
The Stanford program Andrew Luck now oversees as general manager couldn't look any more different than the one he once led as quarterback.