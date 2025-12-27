$2.4 million QB emerges as transfer portal candidate for SEC program

Despite an 8–5 finish in 2024, Florida entered the 2025 season in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

However, after a 3–4 start, highlighted by an error-filled win over Mississippi State, athletic director Scott Stricklin fired head coach Billy Napier on October 19, ending his four-year run at 22–23 overall.

After more than a month of speculation, Florida announced Jon Sumrall, former coach of College Football Playoff participant Tulane, as its 31st head coach on November 30.

The official release highlights Sumrall’s rapid success at Troy and Tulane, strong recruiting ties across the Southeast, and a clear mandate to install “an explosive offense” while rebuilding toughness and accountability.

As the transfer portal heats up and Florida prepares to replace starter DJ Lagway, On3’s Kaiden Smith projected that former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby could be an ideal fit for Jon Sumrall and the Gators.

"I couldn't think of a better way for Jon Sumrall to start off the culture of this new Florida program than by bringing Brendan Sorsby in down to Gainesville to play for the Gators in that (Buster) Faulkner offense that we just saw Haynes King do," Smith said.

"Brendan Sorsby is 6-3, 235 (pounds). Two years at Indiana, two years at Cincinnati. I listen to him, and he just sounds like a dude who just gets it, who loves ball," Smith added. "A dual-threat quarterback, going to be an awesome scheme fit, an awesome culture fit. Give me Brendan Sorsby down to Gainesville with Jon Sumrall. That's the most fun to me."

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) warms up before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A Lake Dallas, Texas product and three-star recruit, Sorsby signed with Indiana (2022), started at IU in 2023 (1,587 passing yards, 15 TDs), then transferred to Cincinnati in 2024.

In 2025, Sorsby started 12 games for Cincinnati and posted 2,800 passing yards, 27 passing TDs, and five INTs (61.6% comp.), with a career-high passer rating of 155.1, while also rushing for 580 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 carries.

Sorsby is not only a top dual-threat quarterback in a crowded transfer portal but also one of its higher-valued prospects, with a $2.4 million NIL valuation according to On3.

With Florida prioritizing an “explosive offense” and playmakers, a proven, mobile portal QB could fill immediate gaps and jumpstart the roster rebuild.

