Six college football programs under the most pressure in Week 6
After fans were spoiled with one of the most loaded college football slates of the season last Saturday, the Week 6 schedule is highlighted by two matchups between ranked teams -- No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama, and No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State -- while most of the intrigue comes from teams on upset watch or facing pivotal tipping points in their season.
Of course, the deeper into the schedule we get the more magnified any loss is as it pertains to the rankings and end goals. And, of course, we've already hit the point of the fall where coaches are getting fired seemingly weekly, so there are always those subplots to mind.
With that said, here are the six college football programs under the most pressure in Week 6.
1. Texas Longhorns
Texas sure has been given a lot of benefit of the doubt while showing very little so far.
The Longhorns opened the season as the No. 1 team in the AP poll, lost that competitive game to Ohio State and have since merely taken care of business against San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston while dealing with questions about whether ballyhooed quarterback Arch Manning is actually any good.
And yet, Texas remains a top 10 team, ranked No. 9 after that hollow 3-1 start based purely on what people expected them to be a month ago.
Well, that can only carry the Longhorns so far. They go on the road Saturday to face a reeling 1-3 Florida team in The Swamp. While it doesn't look daunting on paper, the jury remains out on this team until Texas and Manning actually look good against a Power Five opponent.
For all of Florida's warts, it does play solid defense, ranking 24th nationally in allowing 16 points per game, and depending on how invested the fan base remains in the team and its embattled head coach Billy Napier, The Swamp can always be a difficult place to play.
It's time for Texas to show something in a SEC game.
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
You didn't think the pressure was off just because Alabama beat rival Georgia on the road last week, did you? Never.
Coach Kalen DeBoer deserves a ton of credit for how he's settled his team and responded since the season-opening loss to Florida State. That win over the Bulldogs last week reminded everybody that Alabama may still be Alabama after all, but that sentiment only remains if the No. 10 Crimson Tide (3-1) keeps it going Saturday at home against No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0).
The general college football audience is eager to see if the upstart Commodores and confident QB Diego Pavia can stun Alabama for a second year in a row, after beating the Tide 40-35 in Nashville last year.
Opposite of Alabama's narrative, Vanderbilt, which dominated South Carolina in a 31-7 win in its lone SEC game so far, is trying to show everyone it indeed isn't the Vandy of old.
3. Clemson Tigers
Yes, things are already bad in Clemson after a 1-3 start. Coach Dabo Swinney went from pushing back against fan angst one week and touting his resume to a much different tune after a 34-21 home loss to Syracuse.
“I’m human, man. I’m not a cyborg. It’s my life. I’ve been here 23 years. I love this place. I give this place the very best I’ve got every single day. I hurt. I’ve invested my life here," he said. "... I feel the pain. It’s not just my pain. I feel everybody’s pain, but that comes with my job. I don’t run from that. ... This is a very, very low day, but I also know we’ll get through it."
So, yes, things aren't good for the Tigers, but they could get even worse if Clemson can't rally and beat Bill Belichick's beleaguered North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2) in Chapel Hill on Saturday. The Tar Heels' only wins are over Charlotte and Richmond, and they got totally blown out by TCU and even UCF.
Clemson is coming off a bye, and all eyes will be on Swinney to see how his team responds to his efforts to get this season pointed in a different direction.
4. Florida Gators
While we already noted the pressure that is on Texas on Saturday in The Swamp, that doesn't mean all the pressure sits on the Longhorns' sideline.
There is no coach on a hotter seat right now than Florida's Billy Napier. It would seem that if the administration wanted to move on from Napier mid-season, it might have done so during the team's bye last week, so maybe his job isn't specifically at risk this weekend. But his days sure seem numbered with the Gators, and his team's performance each week is going to be magnified and scrutinized.
Florida is 1-3 and coming off a 26-7 loss at Miami. Incredibly, the Gators are only 5.5-point underdogs in this one against Texas, per ESPN BET, and if they can't at least look competitive at home -- or get blown out again -- the calls for change from the fan base will get even louder.
The pressure is also on quarterback DJ Lagway, who was projected to be one of the best QBs in the country but has just five touchdown passes and six interceptions so far.
5. Virginia Cavaliers
This is Virginia's moment to seize. The Cavaliers captured the attention of the college football world last week with their stirring 46-38 double-overtime upset of a then-top-10 Florida State team and the ensuing field storming from their fired-up fan base.
That vaulted Virginia (4-1) into the top 25 for the first time since 2019, with the Cavaliers checking in at No. 24. But their stay in the rankings will be short if they can't keep it going and build on that momentum this week while going on the road against a 4-0 Louisville team.
So this is a different kind of pressure -- UVA has overachieved so far and is a fun story that becomes even better if it seizes the opportunity for another notable win.
6. Florida State Seminoles
The pressure isn't normally on the underdog, but this is a pivotal moment in No. 18 Florida State's season as it hosts No. 3 Miami on Saturday night in primetime.
The Seminoles started 2025 with a statement 14-point win over Alabama, but they've played only one Power Four opponent since and lost in that thriller at Virginia last week. This showdown with the Hurricanes will go a long way toward defining expectations and perceptions of Florida State.
The Seminoles are 4.5-point home underdogs with a prime opportunity. With a win, the narrative becomes this team was a narrow double-overtime loss (and a painful dropped touchdown pass) away from being unbeaten and firmly in the top 10 of the rankings. A loss and many will wonder if Week 1 was just a fluke and Florida State -- coming off a 2-10 finish last year -- isn't ready for the spotlight again just yet.